Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'438 -0.7%  SPI 15'075 -0.7%  Dow 33'536 0.3%  DAX 16'163 1.3%  Euro 0.9743 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'367 1.0%  Gold 1'965 0.4%  Bitcoin 24'325 0.2%  Dollar 0.9034 -0.2%  Öl 76.6 0.8% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Trading-Expert
Wichtigste Krypto-Begriffe
Grosses Plätzerücken: Diese US-Investments befanden sich im ersten Quartal 2023 im Zurich Insurance-Depot
Goldpreis: Schwächeanfall wegen Dollar und Zinsen
Anleihen kaufen: Was Sie beim Kauf festverzinslicher Wertpapiere beachten sollten und wie Sie Anleihen geschickt für Ihren Anlageerfolg einsetzen.
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
On113454047UBS24476758Roche1203204Tesla11448018Credit Suisse1213853Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Meyer Burger10850379Amazon645156NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Moderna44811242Apple908440
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Coinsilium Group Aktie [Valor: 30914514 / ISIN: VGG225641015]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.05.2023 08:00:06

Coinsilium Group Limited: Completion of Acquisition of Tokenomi Web3 Advisory Service Business

Coinsilium Group
0.01 USD 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN)
Coinsilium Group Limited: Completion of Acquisition of Tokenomi Web3 Advisory Service Business

19-May-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

("Coinsilium" or the "Company")

 

Coinsilium Group Limited: Completion of Acquisition of Tokenomi Web3 Advisory Service Business

 

London, UK, 19 May 2023 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor, and venture builder is pleased to report that, further to its announcement of 14 March 2023, the acquisition of the Tokenomi Web3 advisory service business has now completed and Tokenomis owner and managing director, Alexis Nicosia, has joined Coinsiliums Advisory Team.

 

Terms of Acquisition

 

Tokenomis advisory client book currently consists of seven retained Web3 blockchain project clients, including three additional deals closed since the announcement of signed Heads of Terms on 14 March 2023, with a prospective pipeline of ten further project clients as at the date of this announcement. With the addition of these three new agreements, based on the agreed terms, projected revenues from all signed Tokenomi advisory service agreements to date can now be expected to reach up to USD1,268,400 (GBP1,018,005) over the next 12 to 24 months, subject to those clients successfully completing their TGEs (Token Generating Events) within this period.

 

Investors should note that projected revenues are principally success based and contingent on the successful completion of a project clients Token Generating Event (TGE) or public token sale. The TGEs are generally expected to occur during the forthcoming 12 months, with a proportion of success fees, in certain cases, to be received over a subsequent 12 month vesting period. The timing of these events is usually contingent on conducive market conditions. In the event of any deterioration in market conditions, the TGEs may be subject to delays or postponement which would in turn impact on the timeline and projected revenue flows.

 

The cost of acquisition of Tokenomi is GBP116,500 of which GBP19,000 has been paid in cash and GBP97,500 to be satisfied through the issue of 3.25m new ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 3.0 pence per share, subject to a 6-month lock-in agreement, with a follow on further 6-month orderly market arrangement.

 

 

Eddy Travia, CEO of Coinsilium, commented: As market conditions continue to improve, we are most encouraged to see the growing level of activity in the wider Web3 venture space, and the steady stream of demand we are now witnessing for our Web3 advisory services, particularly in the SE Asia region.

 

The timely completion of the Tokenomi acquisition, as announced today, brings its founder, Alexis Nicosia, into our advisory team and I look forward to working closely with Alexis, together with the Coinsilium team, in scaling up and further developing our Advisory Service capabilities, as a revenue generating adjunct to Coinsiliums investment and venture building activities.

 

We believe this acquisition has the potential to materially contribute to Coinsiliums revenues as well as the Companys cryptocurrency treasury holdings.

 

 

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

 

  Coinsilium Group Limited

  Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman

  Eddy Travia, Chief Executive

+350 2000 8223

+44 (0) 7785 381 089

www.coinsilium.com

 

 

  Peterhouse Capital Limited

  Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl

( AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser)

+44 (0) 207 469 0930

 

 

  SI Capital Limited

  Nick Emerson

  (Broker)

+44 (0) 1483 413 500

 

Notes to Editor

 

About Coinsilium

 

Coinsilium is a focused Web3 Investor, Advisor and Venture Builder based in Gibraltar, a pre-eminent global regulatory jurisdiction, and a leading hub for innovative financial technology. In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. The Company has evolved to develop revenue-generating strategic advisory services and is a highly regarded innovator with proven technological and commercial expertise and development capabilities in the Web3 arena and within Open Finance.

 

Coinsilium has developed an array of commercial partnerships and joint ventures around the world to support its development capabilities, giving it access to best-in-class tech experts, a strong network, and asserting its profound industry profile. It has also partnered with blockchain technology experts Indorse to create Nifty Labs, a Web3 and Non-Fungible Token ('NFT') technology development studio in Gibraltar.

 

Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQSE Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: VGG225641015
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: COIN
Sequence No.: 244815
EQS News ID: 1636653

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1636653&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Coinsilium Group Ltd

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Coinsilium Group Ltd

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Werterhalt-Strategie der RealUnit Schweiz AG | BX Swiss TV

Das Jahr 2022 war ein schwieriges Jahr für die Märkte. Wie hat sich dieses Jahr auf die Performance der RealUnit Schweiz AG und der Werterhalt-Strategie ausgewirkt?

Wie funktioniert der Aktientoken der RealUnit Schweiz AG und wird er häufiger nachgefragt als die traditionelle Aktie?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Dani Stüssi, CEO der RealUnit Schweiz AG im Experteninterview mit Matthias Müller, Head of Markets & Services der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Werterhalt-Strategie der RealUnit Schweiz AG | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

18.05.23 Werterhalt-Strategie der RealUnit Schweiz AG | BX Swiss TV
17.05.23 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
17.05.23 Marktüberblick: Technologiewerte zeigen Stärke
17.05.23 Durchbruch in der Alzheimer-Forschung bei Eli Lilly
16.05.23 Julius Bär: 8.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Mercedes-Benz Group AG
16.05.23 Börse Aktuell - Im Schuldenstreit verstreicht die Zeit
16.05.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 5.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible ABB, Givaudan, Lonza, Swiss Life
15.05.23 SMI verfehlt Jahreshoch um einen Punkt
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12'329.90 12.04 F1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'437.78 17.05.2023 17:31:50
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Preissenkungen bei Tesla gehen in die nächste Runde: Model Y ist nun günstiger als das US-Durchschnittsauto
Netflix Aktie News: Netflix am Donnerstagvormittag im Aufwind
SMI im Feiertag -- Dow schlussendlich fester -- DAX übersteigt Jahreshoch und schliesst freundlich -- Asiens Märkte letztlich in Grün
Credit-Suisse-Aktie: Staatsfonds von Katar prüft offenbar Ansprüche gegen die Schweiz - Kreditversicherung der CS wird nicht ausgelöst
VW-Aktie legt deutlich zu: Kernmarke von Volkswagen erhält Effizienzprogramm
Netflix Aktie News: Anleger decken sich am Nachmittag mit Netflix ein
Neues gesetzliches Zahlungsmittel? Liechtenstein will Bitcoin einführen
Rekordstrafe für Meta im EU-Datenschutzstreit möglich - Meta-Aktie mit Plus
1. Quartal 2023: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust veräussert erneut Berkshire-Hathaway-Aktien
Konkurrenz zu Tesla: So wollen Nikola und Voltera bei Wasserstoff-Tankstellen zusammenarbeiten

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI stabil erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich im Plus -- Asiens Märkte uneins

Am Freitagzeigt sich der heimische Aktienmarkt vorbörslich minimal tiefer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt hingegen zeigt sich vor Börsenstart von seiner freundlichen Seite. Am Freitag können sich die größten Börsen in Asien nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit