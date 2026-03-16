Coinsilium Group Limited: Coinsilium Makes Strategic Venture-Building Investment in the Prediction Markets Sector

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

(“Coinsilium” or the “Company”)

Coinsilium Makes Strategic Venture-Building Investment in the Prediction Markets Sector

Gibraltar, 16 March 2026 – Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), the Aquis-quoted digital asset growth and venture builder, is pleased to announce that it has completed a strategic investment in Predictive Labs Pte. Ltd. (“Predictive Labs”), a Singapore-registered technology company developing data intelligence infrastructure for the rapidly emerging prediction markets sector. The investment reflects Coinsilium’s venture-building strategy of partnering with early-stage technology teams where the Company can contribute sector expertise and strategic support alongside capital. It also represents Coinsilium’s first step into the Prediction Markets and Event-Driven Finance (“EDF”) sector, which the Company has identified as a key strategic focus for 2026.

Highlights:

Coinsilium completes a strategic investment in Predictive Labs, a Singapore-based technology company building intelligence infrastructure for the rapidly emerging prediction markets sector.

Initial investment of US$150,000 for a 5.52% stake, with the right to subscribe for additional shares that could increase Coinsilium’s holding to 16.29% in the first stage.

Additional options to subscribe for two further equity tranches, potentially increasing ownership to up to 29.85%, subject to development milestones.

Predictive Labs is led by founder and CEO Johann Evrard, a technology entrepreneur with approximately 30 years of experience, including leadership roles at Dell, Lazada and Rocket Internet, supported by a team with over 75 years of combined technology and digital infrastructure expertise.

Investment marks Coinsilium’s first strategic move into the Prediction Markets and Event-Driven Finance sector, identified as a key new strategic focus for 2026.

The sector is experiencing rapid growth, with prediction market trading volumes reported to have expanded nearly fourfold to approximately US$64 billion in 2025, supported by increasing adoption and institutional interest.

Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Officer of Coinsilium, commented:

“As mentioned in our recently announced Strategic Update, we have identified the field of Prediction Markets and Event-Driven Finance as a promising emerging area of opportunity for Coinsilium and, given the current market conditions, we believe it is the right time to invest in and collaborate with early-stage ventures in this fast-growing sector.

Prediction market platforms are predominantly built on blockchain-based infrastructure, particularly utilising smart contracts, which enable efficient and frictionless transactions, opening the door to new models for how markets can price information and uncertainty.

Consistent with our venture-building strategy, we look to partner with credible and experienced founding teams where our sector expertise, strategic support and industry network can help accelerate the development of innovative platforms and technologies. As we continue to build momentum and strengthen our position within the digital asset sector, we are increasingly able to collaborate with high-calibre entrepreneurs and technologists, and the experience and track record of the Predictive Labs team is an excellent example of this.

While prediction markets remain at an early stage of development, we believe the scale of the opportunity is considerable, and that early positioning alongside capable teams building enabling technologies and infrastructure has the potential to create meaningful long-term value for our shareholders.”

Johann Evrard, Predictive Labs Chief Executive and Co-Founder, commented:

“This partnership extends beyond capital. Coinsilium brings strategic depth and sector expertise that will enable us to move faster and pursue larger ambitions. We share a strong conviction that prediction markets are emerging as essential financial infrastructure, and we intend to be at the forefront of that transformation.”

On 2 March 2026, Coinsilium released a Strategic Update outlining the Company’s expanded digital asset sector focus and strategic priorities for 2026 (see announcement: https://www.aquis.eu/stock-exchange/announcements/5619336).

The update identified the emerging field of Prediction Markets and Event-Driven Finance as a new area of focus for the Company and referenced a prospective strategic investment and collaboration.

The Company is pleased to report that the initial investment referred to has now been completed and sets out below further details regarding the transaction and its strategic significance.

Predictive Labs Investment

Coinsilium, via its wholly owned Gibraltar-based subsidiary Seedcoin Limited, has acquired 3,270 preference shares in Predictive Labs, representing 5.52% of its share capital, for US$150,000.

Under the investment agreement, Seedcoin also has the right, at its discretion, to subscribe for up to a further 7,630 preference shares at the same price per share as the initial subscription, subject to the timing and milestone framework agreed between the parties. If exercised in full, this would increase Seedcoin’s total investment in this initial stage to US$500,000 and its holding to 10,900 shares, representing 16.29% of the share capital of Predictive Labs.

In addition, Seedcoin has been granted options to subscribe for a further 12,925 preference shares in two tranches, exercisable in whole or in part during specified exercise periods and at progressively higher exercise prices. The first tranche comprises 6,698 shares, exercisable from 1 August 2026 to 30 July 2027 at an exercise price of US$74.65 per share. The second tranche comprises 6,227 shares, exercisable from 1 January 2027 to 31 December 2027 at an exercise price of US$80.30 per share.

Should Seedcoin exercise its follow-on right in full and all subsequent option tranches in full, its total holding would increase to 29.85% of the share capital of Predictive Labs. Preference shares in Predictive Labs are convertible into ordinary shares at the election of Coinsilium and so represent an interest in the total equity of the company whilst also retaining some additional rights over and above ordinary shares prior to conversion.

Predictive Labs is an early-stage venture and, accordingly, the structure of the investment provides Coinsilium with the ability to increase its participation over time as the company progresses through its development milestones and commercial growth.

Predictive Labs Technology Solution and Business Model

Predictive Labs is developing intelligence infrastructure for the rapidly emerging prediction markets sector. The company is building platforms and tools designed to aggregate, normalise and analyse data from multiple prediction market sources, transforming fragmented signals across platforms into structured, actionable intelligence for professional users.

Predictive Labs aims to provide an integration layer that bridges currently fragmented data silos into a unified intelligence environment. The platform is designed to serve professional decision-makers, quantitative researchers and AI systems by providing standardised, machine-readable probability data derived from multiple prediction market venues. The technology has been designed from the outset to serve both human analysts and autonomous AI agents, enabling machine-to-machine connectivity through standardised protocols and creating a new class of decision-support infrastructure for the emerging Event-Driven Finance ecosystem.

Coinsilium believes this approach positions Predictive Labs at the intersection of two important structural trends: the growing institutional interest in prediction markets as an information and forecasting layer, and the rapid rise of AI-driven decision systems that rely on structured data inputs to interpret real-world events and probabilities.

A core aspect of the Predictive Labs strategy is its focus on providing a non-transactional intelligence and data layer rather than operating a trading venue. By positioning the platform as a discovery and analytics infrastructure provider, the business model focuses on aggregating, structuring and distributing market intelligence rather than facilitating transactions. This architecture is designed to capture value from the data and discovery layer of the ecosystem while avoiding the capital requirements, licensing complexity and regulatory obligations typically associated with operating financial marketplaces.

This approach is particularly relevant given that regulatory frameworks surrounding prediction markets and event-driven financial instruments remain at an early and evolving stage across many jurisdictions. While the sector is experiencing rapid growth and increasing mainstream attention, participants developing transactional platforms often face complex regulatory considerations. By focusing on the data and intelligence layer of the ecosystem, Predictive Labs aims to provide valuable infrastructure to market participants while operating within a regulatory-light framework that is well suited to a sector still undergoing regulatory development.

Importantly, the demand for this type of infrastructure is driven by the needs of users operating within increasingly fragmented prediction market environments. Traders, analysts, researchers and AI systems are actively seeking tools capable of filtering noise, aggregating disparate signals and producing more reliable probability indicators across multiple venues. Platforms that can deliver structured intelligence and actionable signals therefore have the potential to become an important decision-support layer for participants seeking an informational edge in rapidly evolving event-driven markets.

Coinsilium was also attracted by the experience and track record of the Predictive Labs founding team. The company is led by founder and CEO Johann Evrard, a technology entrepreneur with approximately three decades of experience scaling global technology businesses. Johann has held leadership roles at organisations including Dell, Lazada and Rocket Internet, and has also been involved in the development of the TON Launchpad ecosystem. The broader engineering and product team brings deep expertise across digital infrastructure, Web2 and Web3 systems architecture, and high-performance data platforms, with the combined team representing more than 75 years of global technology and scaling experience.

Coinsilium believes that the combination of experienced founders, a strong technological foundation and a regulatory-efficient business model provides a compelling basis for the development of infrastructure supporting the emerging prediction markets sector.

Predictive Labs Partnership and EDF Venture-Building Opportunities

While the investment announced today represents a specific collaboration between Coinsilium and Predictive Labs, both parties recognise the broader opportunities emerging within the rapidly developing prediction markets and event-driven finance sector.

As Coinsilium advances its strategic focus on this sector for 2026, the Company believes that its venture-building experience, industry network and advisory capabilities, together with the technological expertise of the Predictive Labs team, may support the acceleration of further opportunities and partnerships over time.

Accordingly, the Company believes it is well positioned to evaluate and potentially participate in additional initiatives as this sector continues to evolve.

Further updates will be provided if and when any such developments progress to a stage appropriate for disclosure.

The Emerging Prediction Markets and Event-Driven Finance Sector Overview

Prediction markets are platforms where participants trade contracts linked to the outcomes of future events, converting views on uncertainty into market-based price signals. These markets may reference political developments, macroeconomic indicators, regulatory decisions or digital asset prices. Contract prices are determined by supply and demand and are commonly interpreted as real-time probability estimates reflecting the collective expectations of market participants, with settlement based on the realised outcome. This aligns financial incentives with forecasting accuracy and creates a continuously updating signal around future events.

Coinsilium believes the Prediction Markets and Event-Driven Finance sector is emerging as a significant new category within digital assets and financial technology. Industry commentary and market activity indicate that the sector has moved rapidly from an embryonic stage into a period of accelerated growth, supported by rising user engagement, improving infrastructure and broader institutional awareness. For example, venture firm a16z crypto stated in December 2025 that prediction markets had already “gone mainstream” and were set to become “bigger, broader, and smarter” as they increasingly intersect with crypto and AI.

The growth of leading platforms reinforces this view. Polymarket describes itself as “The World’s Largest Prediction Market,” while Kalshi has emerged as a major regulated U.S. participant in the category. Reuters reported in December 2025 that Kalshi had raised US$1 billion in a financing round valuing the business at US$11 billion, underscoring the level of investor interest now surrounding leading prediction market platforms. Reuters also reported that Kalshi and Polymarket were among the platforms behind the launch of the Coalition for Prediction Markets, alongside Crypto.com, Coinbase, Robinhood and Underdog, reflecting growing industry organisation and commercial momentum around the sector.

Alongside these better-known names, Coinsilium notes that a broader ecosystem of decentralised and infrastructure-focused participants is also emerging around the sector. This includes builders focused not only on transactional venues, but also on tooling, analytics, interoperability, data aggregation and AI-driven decision support. In Coinsilium’s view, this expanding ecosystem is particularly encouraging, as it suggests that value creation in the sector is unlikely to be limited to marketplaces alone and may extend across the wider infrastructure and intelligence stack.

The Company believes this growth is being supported by several converging structural drivers. Financial markets are increasingly influenced by discrete event catalysts — including elections, macroeconomic releases, regulatory decisions and major corporate milestones — which is increasing demand for real-time, market-based probability signals. At the same time, advances in blockchain infrastructure, stablecoin settlement and oracle technology are improving the reliability, programmability and usability of decentralised event-based applications. These developments are helping to make prediction-market-based tools more relevant to traders, analysts, researchers and increasingly to AI-driven systems that rely on structured signals to interpret uncertainty.

Coinsilium considers this combination of accelerating market adoption, improving infrastructure and expanding commercial participation to be a strong indicator that the sector is still in an early but potentially highly valuable stage of development. The Company believes that, as the ecosystem matures, there will be growing demand for technologies and platforms capable of aggregating fragmented information, filtering noise and generating actionable intelligence that can help users obtain an edge in event-driven markets. This is particularly relevant in a market environment where users are increasingly seeking trusted discovery tools and more efficient ways to interpret market-implied signals.

Against this backdrop, Coinsilium views its investment in and collaboration with Predictive Labs as a compelling initial step into this sector. The Company believes Predictive Labs’ focus on intelligence infrastructure, together with the experience of its founding team, provides Coinsilium with a meaningful early position in an area that is evolving rapidly and may present further attractive opportunities over time.

Accordingly, Coinsilium sees this investment not only as strategically significant in its own right, but also as an important first move within what the Company believes could become a broader and highly valuable sector focus for 2026.

Sources and References

Further background on the development of prediction markets and the growth of the Event-Driven Finance sector can be found in the sources listed below.

[1] Bloomberg Businessweek — Prediction Markets Go Mainstream

https://www.bloomberg.com/magazine/businessweek/26_03

[2] Yahoo Finance — Prediction Markets Grew 4X to $63.5B in 2025

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/prediction-markets-grew-4x-63-140103455.html

[3] Andreessen Horowitz (a16z Crypto) — State of Crypto Report 2025

https://a16zcrypto.com/posts/article/state-of-crypto-report-2025/

[4] Reuters — Kalshi valued at $11 billion in latest financing round

https://www.reuters.com/business/kalshi-valued-11-billion-latest-financing-round-2025-12-02/

[5] Finance Magnates — Prediction Markets Hit Record Daily Trading Volume

https://www.financemagnates.com/forex/prediction-markets-hit-record-702-million-daily-volume-amid-regulatory-pressure/

[6] Forbes — How Prediction Markets Actually Grew in 2025

https://www.forbes.com/sites/boazsobrado/2025/12/16/how-prediction-markets-actually-grew-in-2025/

[7] International Banker — Accounting for the Explosive Growth in Prediction Markets

https://internationalbanker.com/finance/accounting-for-the-explosive-growth-in-prediction-markets/

Expected Newsflow

The Predictive Labs investment and partnership represent one key element of what the Company expects to be a broader period of heightened activity as Coinsilium continues to advance its strategic objectives during 2026. Investors will be aware that, alongside opportunities in the Prediction Markets and Event-Driven Finance sector, the Company remains actively engaged across a number of venture-building and investment initiatives within the digital asset ecosystem. As these activities continue to progress and mature, the Company anticipates a meaningful level of news flow and looks forward to providing shareholders with further updates as appropriate.

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Coinsilium Group Limited Eddy Travia, Chief Executive +350 2000 8223 +44 (0) 7881 306 903 www.coinsilium.com investors@coinsilium.com AlbR Capital Limited (AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) +44 (0) 20 7469 0930 SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker) Nick Emerson +44 (0) 1483 413 500 OAK Securities (Joint Broker) Damion Carruel, Calvin Man Tel. +44 (0) 20 3973 3678

Notes to Editors

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium Group Limited (AQUIS: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF) is a company quoted on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market in London and cross-traded on OTC Markets in New York, with a long-established presence in the digital asset sector.

Since 2015, Coinsilium has played a pioneering role in supporting blockchain innovation, working with early-stage ventures and contributing to the evolution of decentralised technologies and digital finance.

Coinsilium maintains a portfolio of strategic ventures across the digital asset space, including advisory and equity interests in companies both within the blockchain sector and in related areas such as financial technology and digital infrastructure. A full overview can be found on the portfolio section of the Company’s website.

In 2025, Coinsilium launched Forza (Gibraltar) Limited (“Forza!”), its 100%-owned subsidiary registered in Gibraltar. Forza is responsible for owning and managing Coinsilium’s strategic Bitcoin treasury and strategy, which is designed to enhance the Company’s long-term financial resilience and provide a sound treasury foundation to support its future growth. Storage of all Bitcoin holdings is handled by third-party, regulated, institutional-grade custodians.

Please refer to the Bitcoin Treasury Policy and Strategic Plan.

With over a decade of Digital Asset sector experience and a clear forward-focused strategy, Coinsilium is committed to building long-term value for shareholders through disciplined participation in the evolving digital asset economy.

For further information, please visit: www.coinsilium.com

About Predictive Labs

Predictive Labs is a Singapore-based technology company building intelligence infrastructure for the prediction market industry. The company develops platforms and tools that aggregate, normalise, and analyse data from multiple prediction market sources, aiming to transform scattered signals into structured, actionable intelligence.

For more information, please visit https://predictivelabs.io

Important Notice

Coinsilium Group Limited (“Coinsilium” or “the Company”) holds part of its reserves in Bitcoin through its wholly owned Gibraltar-based subsidiary, Forza (Gibraltar) Limited (“Forza”), which is responsible for managing the Company’s Bitcoin treasury.

The Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) regards digital assets such as Bitcoin as high-risk and speculative, with potential for extreme price volatility. An investment in Coinsilium Group Limited is not an investment in Bitcoin, either directly or by proxy. Coinsilium holds a range of assets, including equity interests in companies operating within and beyond the blockchain sector, and actively supports a diversified group of digital asset ventures through its accelerator and venture-building activities. This structure provides broader exposure to innovation across the sector beyond Bitcoin, reflecting the Company’s dual focus on ecosystem development and treasury management. The Company’s exposure to Bitcoin forms part of its wider resource deployment strategy.

Coinsilium is not authorised or regulated by the FCA. While the Board of Directors considers Bitcoin to be an appropriate long-term reserve asset, prospective and existing investors should be aware of the associated risks. There is no certainty that the Company will be able to realise its Bitcoin holdings at expected valuations, and the financial performance of the Company may be affected by movements in the price of Bitcoin. As a result of the Company’s exposure to Bitcoin, the market value of Coinsilium shares may also experience significant fluctuations, and the value of investments can go down as well as up.

The decision to allocate capital into Bitcoin, facilitated through the Company’s dedicated treasury management structure, Forza, reflects a strategic view of Bitcoin as a long-term reserve asset. This approach is underpinned by over a decade of experience operating in the digital asset sector. The Company is aware of the particular risks Bitcoin presents to its financial position, which include but are not limited to the risks mentioned below.

Nothing herein amounts to a recommendation to invest in the Company or to investment, taxation or legal advice. For further detail, please refer to the Company’s Bitcoin Treasury Policy and Strategic Plan.





