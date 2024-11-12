Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’917 1.0%  SPI 15’853 0.8%  Dow 44’293 0.7%  DAX 19’449 1.2%  Euro 0.9380 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’854 1.1%  Gold 2’607 -0.5%  Bitcoin 77’946 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8816 0.2%  Öl 71.6 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Accelleron Industries116936091Swiss Re12688156Avolta2340545Swisscom874251
Top News
Das sind gute Argumente für eine Gehaltserhöhung
BayWa-Aktie: Bafin schaut sich Konzernabschluss genauer an
Kudelski-Aktie: Kudelski IoT integriert Quantenkryptografie in KSE Security IP-Produkte
Vom Venture-Capitalist zum Krypto-Bullen: Das sollten Anleger über Tim Draper wissen
EPH-Aktie: Laufzeitverlängerung für Anleihe beantragt
Suche...

CoinAkties International Aktie [Valor: 59713519 / ISIN: JE00BLD8Y945]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.11.2024 07:00:00

CoinShares Launches 'Crypto Puppies' Campaign to Educate and Warm the Hearts of Swedish Investors

Coinshares International
62.50 SEK 5.75%
Kaufen Verkaufen

12th November 2024 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey—CoinShares International Limited ("CoinShares" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), Europe's leading investment firm specialising in digital assets, today announced the launch of its unexpected yet heartwarming campaign, "CoinShares Crypto Puppies," aimed at educating Swedish investors about the benefits of digital assets and promoting its legacy Nordic product, CoinShares XBT Provider.

Following a recent survey conducted with Novus—which revealed that Swedish investors are falling behind in crypto adoption, with only 9% having ventured into crypto investments compared to the European average of 12%—CoinShares is taking proactive steps to bridge this gap.

Jean-Marie Mognetti, CEO of CoinShares, commented:

"Swedes were once at the forefront of crypto investment, thanks to CoinShares XBT Provider's 2015 launch of the first crypto ETP with the support of Stockholm institutions. However, data indicates they are falling behind other Europeans, especially women. An unwarranted and repeated negative media coverage focusing on the industry's challenges could be an explanation.

As Sweden and Europe’s leading digital asset investment firm, we feel obliged to champion our industry. Our 'Crypto Puppies' campaign aims to educate Swedish investors about crypto's benefits through positive associations.”

The CoinShares Crypto Puppies campaign, created by the Swedish agency Save our Souls, leverages a unique cultural insight: Swedes' profound love for dogs. Based on insurance statistics, Swedes seem to be more invested in their relationships with their dogs than those in other Nordic countries; 90% of Swedish dog owners have their pets insured, topping global charts. Sweden boasts some of the strictest animal welfare laws globally, reflecting a high societal value placed on animal life and well-being. Swedes even rate their dogs as better comforters than their partners. By tapping into this deep-seated affinity, the campaign seeks to create an unexpected yet heartwarming connection with crypto and foster a more nuanced discussion. This integrated campaign will run for over a month, featuring digital videos, billboard ads, print ads in prominent financial magazines, wild postings, and influencer partnerships.

"Getting people to reconsider something they instinctively dislike is a challenging communication task,” says Olle Langseth, creative at Save Our Souls. "But what happens if they receive information about something they don’t like, while looking at something they do like? Only time will tell.”

Discover the campaign at CoinShares.se.

Client: CoinShares
Agency: Save Our Souls
Media: Wade
Production: Swim Club
PR: Prime

ABOUT COINSHARES

CoinShares is the leading European investment company specialising in digital assets, that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. Focusing on crypto since 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and in the US by the Securities and Exchange Commission, National Futures Association and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com
Company | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com
Investor Relations | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com

PRESS CONTACT

CoinShares
Benoît Pellevoizin
bpellevoizin@coinshares.com

M Group Strategic Communications
Peter Padovano
press@coinshares.com


Nachrichten zu Coinshares International Limited Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Coinshares International Limited Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über über Traditionsaktien.

🔍 Langfristige Aktienlieblinge! 🔍
Einige Aktien haben über Jahrzehnte hinweg stabile Renditen gebracht – echte Werte fürs Depot! 💼🔥 Altria, Vulcan Materials, Coca-Cola und Pepsi sind Spitzenreiter und bieten durch Dividenden und clevere Geschäftsmodelle solide Gewinne. 🏆 S&P Global ist der einzige Finanzwert auf der Liste – Wer langfristig denkt, findet hier Aktien für die Ewigkeit!

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Reich werden mit Geduld – Titel für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

11.11.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Verlängerte Wahlparty
11.11.24 Is Bitcoin Post-Halving Rally Underway After the Elections?
11.11.24 SMI fällt erneut unter 200-Tage-Linie
11.11.24 Marktüberblick: Freenet-Rally nach Zahlen
08.11.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Moderna, Novavax
08.11.24 Laufen Luxusaktien doch nicht so wie erwünscht?
08.11.24 Reich werden mit Geduld – Titel für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
07.11.24 Julius Bär: 19.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (52.5%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
29.10.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’407.72 19.54 S2S3UU
Short 12’650.35 13.86 SSCM8U
Short 13’128.84 8.89 U35BSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’916.91 11.11.2024 17:30:00
Long 11’423.81 19.54 UBSAJU
Long 11’136.84 13.32 SSRM9U
Long 10’692.61 8.93 SSOMRU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

New Yorker Gericht lässt Sammelklage gegen Lindt & Sprüngli zu - Aktie dreht dennoch ins Plus
Relief-Aktie mit zweistelligem Plus: Positive Studiendaten bei Hauterkrankung
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Montagnachmittag mit Abschlägen
Commerzbank-Aktie höher: Immobilien in Deutschland wieder teurer - Mieten steigen
EVOTEC-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Übernahmefantasie und Rückkehr der Zuversicht bei Investoren
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Aktie News: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) präsentiert sich am Montagmittag fester
Trotz fehlender Aktie in ChatGPT-Mutter OpenAI investieren - So können Anleger an der Entwicklung teilhaben
Salzgitter-Aktie höher: Kurs soll trotz möglicher Übernahme fortgesetzt werden
VW-Aktie im Plus: Planungsrunde verschoben - weitere Manager scheitern mit Klagen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten