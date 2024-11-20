|
20.11.2024 23:42:17
CoinShares Announces Exercise of Employee Incentive Plan Options
20 November 2024 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey | Coinshares International Limited ("CoinShares'' or "the Company”) (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF).
On 19 November 2024, a total of 30,000 options in the Company’s Employee Incentive Plan - November 2020 Tranche were exercised for the corresponding number of shares, at an exercise price of GBP 1.43 (SEK 19.82) per share. Through the exercise of the employee share options, the Company received a total of GBP 42,900.00 (SEK 594,600.00).
The issuance of these shares will be registered with Euroclear Sweden and the Company’s Registrar as soon as possible. After the issuance of these shares, the total number of shares in issue in CoinShares will be 66,678,480 and the total number of votes attached to the shares will be 66,678,480.
ABOUT COINSHARES
CoinShares is the European leading investment company specialising in digital assets, that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. Focusing on crypto since 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and in the US by the Securities and Exchange Commission, National Futures Association and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.
For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com
Company | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com
Investor Relations | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com
PRESS CONTACT
CoinShares
Benoît Pellevoizin
bpellevoizin@coinshares.com
+33 6 72 44 07 17
