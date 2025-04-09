Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
09.04.2025 
09.04.2025 10:58:29

CoinShares Announces Executive Change

Coinshares International
5.61 CHF -2.91%
April 9, 2025 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey | Coinshares International Limited ("CoinShares'' or "the Group”) (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), a leading global investment company specialising in digital assets, today announced the departure of Frank Spiteri, Head of Asset Management, and member of the executive committee, from the Group.

CoinShares' strong existing team will continue to uphold the high standards that clients and partners have come to expect under the leadership of its executive committee. 

As part of Mr. Spiteri's departure arrangements, the Company confirms the following:

  1. Termination of Options: the Company will repurchase 1,019,995 vested stock options previously issued to Mr. Spiteri under the Company's employee incentive program and such stock options will be cancelled following completion of the transaction outside the market.
  2. Share Repurchase: The Company has entered into an agreement to buy back 435,500 ordinary shares from Mr. Spiteri and his related parties. This repurchase will be executed as a block transaction.
  3. Both transactions were concluded at an average consideration per share of  66.42 SEK

Each of the transactions have been approved by the Board of Directors and are in compliance with applicable securities regulations.

CoinShares remains focused on delivering its strategic roadmap and continuing to offer further value to its investors, partners, and shareholders.

About CoinShares

CoinShares is a leading global digital asset manager that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. Founded in 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Stockholm, the UK, and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, in the US by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com
Company  | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com
Investor Relations | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com 

PRESS CONTACT

CoinShares
Benoît Pellevoizin
bpellevoizin@coinshares.com

M Group Strategic Communications
Peter Padovano
coinshares@mgroupsc.com



 


