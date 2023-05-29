Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
CoinAkties International Aktie
29.05.2023 09:00:00

CoinShares announces block transaction by shareholder and share options buyback

Coinshares International
30.70 SEK -1.29%
Friday, 26 May 2023 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey - Coinshares International Limited ("CoinShares" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm Market: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), Europe's leading alternative asset manager specialising in digital assets, today announced that it has agreed to enter a block transaction with a shareholder to acquire 358,783 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company.

Subject to completion of the block transaction, the Company will repurchase from the selling shareholder a total 358,783 ordinary shares at a price per share equal to SEK 30.1143 resulting in total consideration of SEK 10,804,500. The Company expects the block transaction to settle via cash and to complete before 9 June 2023.

CoinShares’ decision to repurchase its shares is consistent with the Board’s stated intent regarding the buyback program and for the purposes of reducing the capital of the Company.

Additionally, the Company announced that it has today agreed a buyback of options granted over ten thousand, four hundred and forty-six ordinary shares granted to employees pursuant to the CoinShares Employee Incentive Plan, at a price of SEK 11 per option.

The total number of shares in CoinShares is at the date of this press release 68,135,425. At the time of this press release the Company holds 589,991 own shares.

About CoinShares

CoinShares is the European leading alternative asset manager specialising in digital assets, that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. Founded in 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Stockholm, the UK and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, in the US by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com
Company | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com
Investor Relations | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com

This information is information that CoinShares International Limited is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). The information in this press release has been published through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 19:00 BST on Friday, 26 May 2023.



