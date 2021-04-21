 CoinPayments, the World's Leading Crypto Payments Processor, Announces Strategic Partnership with POS Tech Leader Ovvi | 21.04.21 | finanzen.ch
21.04.2021 21:50:00

CoinPayments, the World's Leading Crypto Payments Processor, Announces Strategic Partnership with POS Tech Leader Ovvi

Fuelling crypto adoption one POS terminal at a time.

STAFFORD, Texas, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinPayments, the world's leading cryptocurrency payments processor, announced today a new strategic partnership with Ovvi, a leading point-of-sale (POS) technology company. The collaboration will enable further use of crypto payments for in-store transactions across industries, and falls in line with both companies' mission to fuel wider adoption of digital currency payments.

Ovvi is best known for its POS hardware, software and payment processing solutions, which is compatible with over 10 payment processors like First Data, TSYS, Global Payments, Worldpay, and many more. Ovvi's solutions are used by thousands of merchants including global quick-service restaurants like Arby's and Church's Chicken. Its merchant network comprises restaurants, bars as well as retail, liquor, convenience, and grocery stores. This collaboration will enable merchants across industries and their customers to benefit from seamless, low-cost, in-store crypto payments.

"This partnership with Ovvi is a step in the right direction for the payments industry," said CoinPayments CEO Jason Butcher. "By bringing our easy-to-use global crypto payments platform together with Ovvi's rich POS technology, we look forward to delivering a smooth process for anyone looking to accept cryptocurrencies as a form of payment at point of sale."

"With the cryptocurrency market growing, there is a rising demand for solutions for these payments. Restaurants and retailers must have solutions to accept cryptocurrency." said Ovvi CEO, Manan Mehta. "This integration with CoinPayments is a step into the future of payments. The user-friendly platform is another great step in providing our customers with a state-of-the-art POS system."

About CoinPayments
CoinPayments is the easiest, fastest and most secure way for merchants worldwide to transact in cryptocurrencies. It is the first and largest cryptocurrency payments processor with more than US $10 billion in total transactions to date, while supporting more than 2,000 coins, and is the preferred cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and eCommerce platform providers worldwide. Founded in 2013, CoinPayments is dedicated to providing clients with fast, secure and user-friendly crypto payment APIs, shopping cart plugins, digital wallets, and a host of other solutions supporting cryptocurrency payment applications. Learn more at: https://www.coinpayments.net/

About Ovvi
Headquartered in Stafford, Texas, Ovvi is a leading developer of innovative technology for the restaurant, hospitality and retail industries. Ovvi is the go-to-market trademark brand of Ovvi, LLC. Ovvi specializes in complete all-in-one POS (Point-of-Sale) software and hardware systems with comprehensive services to meet the needs of businesses, including Fine Dining Restaurants, Quick Service Restaurants (QSR), Pizza Shops, Frozen Yogurt, Convenience Stores, Grocery Stores & Liquor Stores to name a few.   Ovvi's open architecture and secure proprietary Restaurant/ Retail software makes it possible for business owners to perform business-enhancing functions that provide operational efficiencies, customer-loyalty programs and flexible business reporting, allowing their business to run more effectively. With Ovvi's POS solution, business owners gain relevant insights to make effective decisions that impact their bottom line. Learn more at: https://ovvihq.com/

Media Contact: Sarah Benali, CoinPayments, sarah@coinpayments.net 

 

SOURCE CoinPayments



