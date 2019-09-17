17.09.2019 16:13:00

Coinbase Vice President Dorothy DeWitt appointed to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinbase Vice President Dorothy DeWitt has been named Director of the Division of Market Oversight at the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission ("CFTC").  DeWitt, who leads the Business Lines & Markets division of Coinbase's legal department, has worked at Coinbase since 2018. She has played a key role in managing the company's regulatory strategy under the federal and state securities, commodities, and consumer protection laws.

"Dorothy DeWitt has emerged as a national leader in the important debates about the appropriate regulatory structure for cryptocurrency markets. She represents the best Coinbase has to offer and we are proud that she will now have the opportunity to shape national policy for commodity and derivative markets," said Brian Brooks, Coinbase Global's Chief Legal Officer.

Coinbase was founded in 2012 with a mission to create an open financial system for the world. From inception, Coinbase has sought to operate transparently under regulation and is viewed as the leader in the legitimization and maturation of the cryptoeconomy. Through Coinbase's strategy of operating the most trusted and easiest to use on-ramp to crypto in the world, the company has recruited and nurtured best-in-class leaders who specialize in digital currencies from many disciplines, including the legal and policy communities.

