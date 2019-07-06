06.07.2019 10:27:00

CoinAll has listed Zeux: The World's First Crypto Mobile Payment and Investment App

HONG KONG, July 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The emerging crypto exchange CoinAll (www.coinall.com) has announced to list Zeux, the first mobile crypto payment and investment service provider all around the world on July 5th.

Zeux is a UK-based, FCA authorized financial institution that operates under 4 different regulatory licenses for payments and investments. It has revolutionized the payment industry by providing the next-generation comprehensive solution to combine payments, custody and investments into one.

With strong partners including Coinbase, IOTA, BitcoinSV, VeChain, QTUM, NEO, Ontology, and NEM, Zeux is disrupting the payment and investment industry by charging zero fees on crypto payment, zero fees on account opening or monthly subscription, while offers 6% deposit interest rate for your cryptos in Zeux.  Meanwhile, it also enables users with a unique, safe and secure solution to pay with crypto in all stores that accept Apple Pay or Samsung Pay - and in just one click.

Zeux is launching its crypto investment features worldwide this Friday, covering all the countries across the globe, while the full features have been live in the UK since early this year. Zeux is currently available on App Store and Google Play Store.

The ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is the essential liquidity currency underpinning the Zeux ecosystem.
For a Zeuxcoin holder, you will be eligible for:
- Up to 1.5% cashback on all your crypto spending in-store and online in the cryptocurrency you used to pay via Zeux;
- Up to 80% discount in all Zeux fees including investment fees and withdrawal fees; (There is no other fee in Zeux)
- Access to unlimited one click account opening for third party products offered within the Zeux platform;
- Receive higher referral rewards when referring friends.

CoinAll, a strategic partner of the world-class exchange OKEx, is a leading digital asset exchange in the industry. Sharing the advanced security system, 24-hour global customer support, as well as a 20-million user base of OKEx, CoinAll is dedicated to offering the most premium digital asset trading experience to all users.

For more details: https://coinall.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/360030488351-ZeuxCoin-ZUC-Now-Available

Zeux Official Website: www.zeux.tech

Google Play Store link: http://bit.ly/zeuxplaystore

Apple App Store Link: http://bit.ly/zeuxappstore

Telegram: t.me/zeuxapp

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coinall-has-listed-zeux-the-worlds-first-crypto-mobile-payment-and-investment-app-300880474.html

Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab letztlich nach. Auch der DAX verzeichnete Verluste. In den USA dominierten nach dem Feiertag die Bären. In Asien war keine einheitliche Richtung auszumachen.

