25.09.2020 00:40:00

Cohu to Participate at Deutsche Bank's 28th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, today announced that management will participate at Deutsche Bank's 28th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference. The conference will be held virtually on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 with a one-on-one meeting format.

Presentation materials will be made concurrently available at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.cohu.com. Portfolio managers and analysts should contact their respective banking representatives to schedule a meeting at these conferences.

About Cohu:

Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, delivering leading-edge solutions for the manufacturing of semiconductors and printed circuit boards. Additional information can be found at www.cohu.com.

For press releases and other information of interest to investors, please visit Cohu’s website at www.cohu.com.

