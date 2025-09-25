Cohu Announces Upsize And Pricing Of $260 Mln 1.50% Convertible Senior Notes Offering

(RTTNews) - Cohu Inc. (COHU) announced the pricing of $260.0 million aggregate principal amount of 1.50% convertible senior notes due 2031 in a private offering.

Cohu also granted the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase up to an additional $27.5 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes, for settlement by (and including) October 3, 2025. The aggregate principal amount of the offering was increased from the previously announced offering size of $200.0 million or $230.0 million if the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase the option in full.

The offering of the Notes is expected to close on September 29, 2025.

Cohu intends to use approximately $28.4 million of the net proceeds from the offering to enter into the capped call transactions and any remaining net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes.