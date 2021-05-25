CogX Festival and Hopin Agree 3-year Partnership to Deliver the World's Largest Hybrid Event

LONDON, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the CogX Festival announced it has entered into a three-year partnership with Hopin a virtual experiences platform redefining how people around the world connect through immersive video experiences, starting with delivering the largest hybrid event of its kind to date – the CogX Global Leadership Summit and Festival of AI and Transformational Technology. The festival takes place in Kings Cross, London, from Monday June 14th to 16th and returns to address the theme: "How do we get the next 10 years right?"

With over 100,000 attendees participating virtually and 5,000 in-person, 1,000 speakers, over 350 virtual exhibitors, 3 physical stages and 15 virtual stages, this year's CogX Festival will be more than double the 44,000 attendees in 2020. This year's event includes 18 topic stages including: Global Leadership, Ethics & Society, Start-up to IPO, Future of Work, Createch – Culture, Creativity and Technology and Next Gen Infrastructure & Industry 4.0.

The partners will work closely over the 3 years to bring new, innovative approaches to combining the best of virtual events with in-person face-to-face experiences enabling the Festival to be even more engaging and inclusive than ever before.

Directly following the G7 Summit in Cornwall, England, CogX Festival will address the urgent need to re-connect and focus on social stability, economic growth, celebrating innovation and preparing for COP26 and the path to NetZero.

Hopin enables brands and communities to create live virtual and hybrid events that are interactive and immersive where attendees can learn, interact and connect with people from anywhere in the world. Hopin was founded in 2019 and in less than a year, scaled the company to tens of millions of users, 90,000+ organizations hosting events and more than 500 employees in over 42 countries while reaching $80MM in ARR and a $5.65B valuation in 2021.

Johnny Boufarhat, Founder & CEO of Hopin said: "We're delighted to be back at CogX Festival, now as the official platform partner, to host this groundbreaking hybrid event. We are proud to align our purpose-driven missions and collaborate with CogX to celebrate innovation and inspire leaders while helping the festival extend its reach to connect both virtual and in-person attendees all over the globe."

Charlie Muirhead, Co-Founder & CEO of CogX Festival said: "We are thrilled to be partnering with Hopin and its leading virtual events platform to create the world's largest, most inclusive, hybrid purpose driven event of its kind – covering topics from social stability and economic growth to innovation and the path to NetZero . As a Festival we've doubled in size each year and we're on track to do that again, connecting with more people than ever before, both physically and virtually, and bringing together the most incredible cross sections of society focused on the overall ambition of 'How do we get the next 10 years right?' – a question that could not be more urgent."

CogX Festival 2021 tickets: https://cogx.live/tickets/

About CogX Live Events

CogX Festival aims to build a platform for change through bringing together the brightest minds on the planet from industry, government and academia and connecting them to challenge the status quo, spearhead innovation and shape the decisive decade ahead.

The 2021 speaker line-up includes:

Sean Doyle , Chief Executive Officer, British Airways

Warren East , Chief Executive Officer, Rolls Royce

Poppy Gustaffson , Chief Executive Officer, Darktrace

Bill Gross , Founder and Chairman, Idealab

Tony Fadell , Future Shape Principal, iPod inventor, iPhone co-inventor, Nest founder

Anne Boden , Chief Executive Officer, Starling Bank

Max Branzburg , VP of Product, Coinbase

Tom Elvidge , CEO Arrival Mobility UK & Chief of Product, Arrival

Dr Werner Vogels , CTO, Amazon

Kwasi Kwarteng , Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

Twobadour , co-founder of Metapurse

, co-founder of Metapurse Nile Rodgers, Artist and Founder, We Are Family Foundation

Matthew McConaughey , Academy-Award winning actor

Sandhya Venkatachalam , General Partner, Khosla Ventures

Sir Christopher Pissarides , Co-Chair, Institute for the Future of Work and Nobel Laureate in Economics, Institute for the Future of Work

Margrethe Vestager , Commissioner for Competition & EVP A Europe Fit for the Digital Age, European Commission

Dame Vivian hunt , Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company

Kate Crawford , Senior Principal Researcher, Microsoft Research & Co-founder, AI Now, AI Now Institute

Nigel Topping , UK High Level Climate Action Champion, COP26 Unit

Minouche Shafik , Director, London School of Economics

Eric Topol , Founder and Director, Scripps Research Translational Institute & Professor of Molecular Medicine

Wendy Hall , Regius Professor of Computer Science, University of Southampton & Executive Director, Web Science Institute, University of Southampton

Tesa Aragones , Chief Marketing Officer, Discord

June Sarpong , Director of Creative Diversity, BBC

Hannah Fry , Author, Hello World: How to Be Human in the Age of the Machine

, Author, Hello World: How to Be Human in the Age of the Machine Adrian Joseph , Managing Director, Group AI & Data Solutions, BT

About Hopin

Founded in 2019, Hopin enables brands and communities to create all-in-one live video experiences for their audiences. Through its platforms, attendees can learn, interact, and connect with people from anywhere in the world. With Hopin, you can create live virtual and hybrid events that are interactive and immersive. Hopin acquired StreamYard, a leading video streaming studio, in 2020. Hopin is a remote-first company headquartered in London, with employees in 42 countries. Learn more at hopin.com.

For further information, please contact:

Carlotta@Franses.co

+44 7816 820153

"For press passes, go to:

https://cogx.live/in-the-press/

Apply code pvp100press at check-out to claim your free premium virtual pass"