Cogswell Polytechnical College welcomes new Director of Career Services

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cogswell Polytechnical College is pleased to announce the new Director of Career Services, Fred Tovar, M.Ed. Mr. Tovar comes to Cogswell with a plethora of experience in higher education. Prior to coming to Cogswell College, Fred spent over eighteen years as the PCAP Director of Student Affairs and Assistant Director of Admissions at Stanford University School of Medicine. In addition to multiple roles and responsibilities, Fred was the Director of Community College Partnerships and Business Development at International Technological University. Outside of Fred's work in higher education, he currently also serves as a Councilmember for the City of Gilroy. Prior to City Council, Fred was elected and spent eight years on the Gilroy Unified School District Board of Trustees and before that, he was elected onto the San Jose-Evergreen Valley College Board of Trustees. He was one of the co-founders of the Latino Leadership Alliance (LLA), and the LLA Leadership Academy. The mission of the Latino Leadership Alliance is to empower Latino civic leadership by identifying, developing, and supporting emerging leaders. In the past, Fred was also elected President of the California Association of Latino Community College Trustees, Vice President of the California Latino School Boards Association, and elected as a member of the (CCCT) California Community College Trustee board. Fred received his Bachelor's in Psychology from Saint Mary's College and his Master's in Counseling and Education from San Jose State. In 2014, Fred was honored with the Signum Fidei Alumni of the Year Award from Saint Mary's College.

Since his recent start as Director of Career Services at Cogswell Polytechnical College, Fred has hit the ground running. He has established ties with all of the Cogswell College student clubs and organizations such as ASB (Associated Student Body), BSU (Black Student Union), and the GSA (Gay-Straight Alliance), and has identified key employers that will continue to provide opportunities for students for years to come.

About Cogswell Polytechnical College

Founded in 1887, Cogswell Polytechnical College (Cogswell) has taken a hands-on, interdisciplinary approach that has been producing industrial-strength results for over 130 years. Cogswell prepares students for success in the creative-technology industries by providing an extraordinary, real-world education inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit of our Silicon Valley location. Cogswell's project-based programs are designed to engage the students' imagination and develop their skills in real-world settings alongside industry professionals. Cogswell is regionally accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and has an average 79% first-year retention rate. Visit cogswell.edu, Cogswell's Instagram, or call 1-855-COGSWELL to learn more about our award-winning programs. For important regulatory information, please visit our website at cogswell.edu /disclosures.

SOURCE Cogswell Polytechnical College