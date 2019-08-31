Cogswell Polytechnical College Offers Fast Track to a Masters Degree at Northeastern University

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cogswell Polytechnical College is proud to announce a partnership with Northeastern University, Khoury College of Computer Sciences. The Khoury College of Computer Sciences is one of the nine colleges of Northeastern University. Khoury College has locations in Boston, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, and Vancouver. It specializes in computer science, data science and cybersecurity. Khoury College master's degree programs integrate experiential learning, providing the opportunity to gain valuable work or research experience. In collaboration with Cogswell College, which has a similar learning model, students now have the opportunity to fast track their masters degree in computer science. The Khoury College Align program allows students that do not have a background in computer science to bridge the knowledge gap and come out with a Master's in Computer Science. Align is not just about learning to write code as it is about learning how to think and solve problems in a technical environment. Learn more about the Master's program here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=KTvyHtvzqc0

"Our partnership with Northeastern University, Khoury College of Computer Sciences, is a unique opportunity for Cogswell College students to deepen their strong creative, technical, and business skills by adding the graduate-level technical knowledge that industry employers are thirsty for. We see the skills gained at both institutions as a very powerful combination to generate student success," says Cogswell College Dean of Education Jerome Solomon.

About Cogswell Polytechnical College

Founded in 1887, Cogswell Polytechnical College (Cogswell) has taken a hands-on, interdisciplinary approach that has been producing industrial-strength results for over 130 years. Cogswell prepares students for success in the creative-technology industries by providing an extraordinary, real-world education inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit of our Silicon Valley location. Cogswell's project-based programs are designed to engage the students' imagination and develop their skills in real-world settings alongside industry professionals. Cogswell is regionally accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and has an average 79% first-year retention rate. Visit cogswell.edu, Cogswell's Instagram, or call 1-855-COGSWELL to learn more about our award-winning programs. For important regulatory information, please see visit our website at cogswell.edu/disclosures.

