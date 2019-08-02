Cogswell Polytechnical College hosts 2019 Esports Camp

SAN JOSE, Calif., August 01, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Esports Camp is a week-long leadership camp that runs a daily curriculum. It is orchestrated to build individual and teamwork skills while introducing each camper to new training exercises for the body and mind. The top priority throughout the week is performance improvement, but there is also a strong emphasis on interpersonal communication, competition, personal growth, and FUN!

Some of the camp highlights include personal training from top-level ranking coaches, screen skill-development + physical and psychological training. Campers will have 8 hours of both on and off computer instructions, drills and challenges. The Camp will also include a dedicated session on the first day to educate parents on proper esports training habits.

"It was a fantastic week of learning and development for the campers at Cogswell College. We were so happy to develop this great relationship with Cogswell College and showcase the beautiful gaming center. Our campers that traveled from Idaho really provided a spark to camp as well. We look forward to more camps and events with Alex and the staff at Cogswell," says CEO and Founder of Esports Camps, Justin Hoevler.

About Cogswell Polytechnical College

Founded in 1887, Cogswell Polytechnical College (Cogswell) has taken a hands-on, interdisciplinary approach that has been producing industrial-strength results for over 130 years. Cogswell prepares students for success in the creative-technology industries by providing an extraordinary, real-world education inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit of our Silicon Valley location. Cogswell's project-based programs are designed to engage the students' imagination and develop their skills in real-world settings alongside industry professionals. Cogswell is regionally accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and has an average 79% first-year retention rate. Visit cogswell.edu, Cogswell's Instagram, or call 1-855-COGSWELL to learn more about our award-winning programs. For important regulatory information, please see visit our website at cogswell.edu/disclosures.

SOURCE Cogswell Polytechnical College