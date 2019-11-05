+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
05.11.2019 18:18:00

Cognizant to Present at the RBC 2019 TIMT Conference

TEANECK, N.J., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading provider of information technology, consulting, and business process services, today announced a presentation at the following investor conference:

Cognizant Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cognizant)

RBC 2019 TIMT Conference

  • Presenter:     Karen McLoughlin – Chief Financial Officer
  • Date:             Tuesday, November 19, 2019
  • Time:             3:30 PM ET

Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be available at Cognizant's website:  

http://investors.cognizant.com

A replay of the webcasts will remain available on the company's website for 90 days.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq-100: CTSH) is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant is ranked 193 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com or follow us @Cognizant.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cognizant-to-present-at-the-rbc-2019-timt-conference-300952003.html

SOURCE Cognizant

