|
05.11.2019 18:18:00
Cognizant to Present at the RBC 2019 TIMT Conference
TEANECK, N.J., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading provider of information technology, consulting, and business process services, today announced a presentation at the following investor conference:
RBC 2019 TIMT Conference
- Presenter: Karen McLoughlin – Chief Financial Officer
- Date: Tuesday, November 19, 2019
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be available at Cognizant's website:
http://investors.cognizant.com
A replay of the webcasts will remain available on the company's website for 90 days.
About Cognizant
Cognizant (Nasdaq-100: CTSH) is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant is ranked 193 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com or follow us @Cognizant.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cognizant-to-present-at-the-rbc-2019-timt-conference-300952003.html
SOURCE Cognizant
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI schliesst mit Verlust -- DAX etwas stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Markt wies am Dienstag einen klaren Abschlag aus. Der deutsche Leitindex legte hingegen leicht zu. Die Rekordjagd an der Wall Street geht weiter. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag aufwärts.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}