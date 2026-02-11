Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
11.02.2026 22:43:57

Cognex Corp Q4 Profit Climbs

Cognex
33.83 CHF 0.60%
(RTTNews) - Cognex Corp (CGNX) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $32.66 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $28.34 million, or $0.16 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cognex Corp reported adjusted earnings of $46.35 million or $0.27 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.9% to $252.33 million from $229.68 million last year.

Cognex Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $32.66 Mln. vs. $28.34 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.19 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue: $252.33 Mln vs. $229.68 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.22 To $ 0.26 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 235 M To $ 255 M

