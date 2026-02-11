Cognex Corp Q4 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Cognex Corp (CGNX) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $32.66 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $28.34 million, or $0.16 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cognex Corp reported adjusted earnings of $46.35 million or $0.27 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.9% to $252.33 million from $229.68 million last year.

Cognex Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.22 To $ 0.26 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 235 M To $ 255 M