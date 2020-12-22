Cognetivity Neurosciences Closes Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, Dec. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (the "Company" or "Cognetivity") (CSE: CGN; FWB: 1UB; OTCQB: CGNSF) announces that pursuant to its news releases dated December 2, 2020, it has completed its oversubscribed non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of 8,984,167 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for gross proceeds of $2,695,250 which reflects an increase to the Offering of 2,317,500 Units due to significant investor demand. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase an additional Share at a price of $0.40 for a period of 24 months from closing.

In connection with the Offering, the Company has paid finders' fees equal to $167,318 in cash and 557,725 non-transferrable warrants (the "Finder's Warrants"). Each Finder's Warrant has the same terms as the Warrants issued under the Offering.

All of the securities of the Company issued under the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for product development, clinical validation, quality and regulatory, business development and working capital.



About Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd.

Cognetivity is a technology company developing a cognitive testing platform, the Integrated Cognitive Assessment (ICA) for use in medical and commercial environments. Cognetivity's ICA uses Artificial Intelligence and machine learning techniques to help detect the earliest signs of impairment by testing the performance of large areas of the brain, potentially allowing early diagnosis of dementia. Cognetivity aims to develop the ICA through planned clinical studies to the market in North America and Europe.

For more information please visit – www.cognetivity.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Sina Habibi"

Sina Habibi

Chief Executive Officer and Director

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

