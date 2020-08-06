06.08.2020 16:15:00

Cognate BioServices Reveals New Brand Identity with Redesigned Logo and Website

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognate BioServices, Inc., the premier contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in cell and cell-mediated gene therapy products, announced today the launch of its new corporate brand identity, redesigned logo, and website across its portfolio of services and companies. These changes come at a time when the company is evolving its service offerings and expanding its global reach and capacity.

Cognate BioServices' new logo is a modern interpretation composed of a helical series of dots representing the range and dynamic selection of services offered to our clients. We strive to provide the highest quality development and manufacturing services for the cell and gene therapy fields.

"Over the past three years, Cognate has successfully diversified and scaled its service offerings from clinical into commercial applications across cell and gene therapy while at the same time broadening our own global footprint," said J. Kelly Ganjei, CEO of Cognate BioServices. "Our new website and brand identity better reflects our market-leading position and demonstrates the comprehensive portfolio of services we bring to both the cell and gene therapy market as one global company."

Designed to work effortlessly across digital and physical channels, the new logo better represents the dynamic selection of services offered to our clients as well as solidifies the true end-to-end capabilities of Cognate BioServices and its subsidiaries. 

The newly-redesigned website features easy-to-navigate pages and updated, simplified messaging. The modern visual design highlights the scale of Cognate's operations, while the layout is structured to provide a seamless user experience. The site also better highlights the full suite of global services Cognate offers, including services provided through the recent acquisition of Cobra Biologics. The About Us & Careers page have been restructured to highlight the broader Cognate team and gives a glimpse into the unique company culture and provides a dynamic platform catering to potential candidates in support of our rapid growth plans.

"While our name remains the same, our logo and website have changed significantly to better represent who Cognate BioServices is and what we bring to market for our clients," commented Kelly. "Our new identity is innovative, modern, and professional—words we would use to describe not only our image but also the services we provide to our clients across the globe. We are your CDMO partner from concept to commercial for cell and gene therapy products."

As part of this rebranding Cobra Biologics, which Cognate acquired in January, also unveiled its updated visual identity today that aligns with Cognate-Cobra global strategy.  Both strong brands will be tightly aligned with each other with the new visual identity as one global company with distinct but complementary service offerings under a unified vision, mission, strategy and quality standard.

Cognate is supported by leading shareholder EW Healthcare Partners, as well as Medivate Partners, Blackrock, and a Middle Eastern Sovereign Wealth Fund and who continue supporting the business and its expansion activities.

About Cognate BioServices, Inc.

Cognate is the leading CDMO for the development and manufacturing of autologous and allogeneic cell and gene therapy products. We are a dynamic, results-driven, organization focused on providing the broadest range of commercialization services to regenerative medicine, cellular immunotherapy and advance cell therapy companies. Cognate provides a unique combination of custom services to companies across all points of clinical and commercial development specializing in mid to late stage clinical trials and supporting our clients through product scale-up into commercial manufacturing. Cognate applies the knowledge and expertise of its business, scientific and technical teams to successfully develop autologous and allogeneic products across multiple cell-based technology platforms from start to finish. http://www.cognatebioservices.com

About Cobra

Cobra Biologics, a Cognate BioServices Company, is the leading international advanced therapy CDMO providing both plasmid and viral vector production to its clients, with GMP approved facilities in both Sweden and the UK each with an extensive track record in serving our global client base. We offer a broad range of integrated and stand-alone services for both the clinical and commercial market. As a trusted provider and a key partner in the drug development and commercialization process, we take pride in our manufacturing excellence and comprehensive range of services to the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. For more information please visit: www.cobrabio.com

For more information, please contact James Wilkerson at 901-969-8981

For our latest news, please visit https://cognatebioservices.com 
SOURCE Cognate BioServices, Inc, and Cobra Biologics.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cognate-bioservices-reveals-new-brand-identity-with-redesigned-logo-and-website-301107745.html

SOURCE Cognate BioServices

