Cogitativo's Growth Trajectory Continues as Machine Learning Demand for Payment Integrity Gathers Momentum

BERKELEY, Calif., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogitativo, a Data Science as a Service (DSaaS) company dedicated to minimizing healthcare waste and reducing friction points in care delivery, has announced that Lori Aronson and Tareyn Gillilan have joined the organization's senior leadership team.

"With the accelerating growth of our client base, we are pleased with the ongoing expansion of our leadership team," stated Gary Velasquez, President and CEO. "As the healthcare industry continues to seek out solutions to its most complex challenges, Cogitativo is growing as an organization to meet clients' needs to manage complexity and uncertainty."

As Senior Vice President of Payment Integrity, healthcare veteran Lori Aronson will lead Cogitativo's payment integrity operations. Ms. Aronson has over 15 years developing and leading payment integrity programs on behalf of healthcare plans and payers across commercial, Medicaid and Medicare lines of business. Prior to joining Cogitativo, Ms. Aronson was Vice President of Operations for Cotiviti, LLC, where she was instrumental in building a robust retrospective payment integrity service offering resulting in eliminating billions of dollars of healthcare costs due to waste and abuse. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from the University of Florida, a Juris Doctorate from Nova Southeastern University and an LLM in Taxation from Temple University and is licensed to practice law in Pennsylvania and Florida.

"Cogitativo's machine learning and data science capabilities are a differentiator in the marketplace," stated Ms. Aronson. "With trillions of healthcare transactions processed each year leveraging machine learning and AI, to detect payment integrity anomalies that are otherwise undetected, helps lower the cost of healthcare. I am excited to join Cogitativo and apply my payment integrity and operations experience to help expand and deepen our payment integrity offering to achieve more affordable healthcare."

Tareyn Gillilan joins Cogitativo as the Vice President of Product Strategy. In her role, she will ensure that Cogitativo's strategy anticipates and responds to market trends and drives long term profitable growth. Ms. Gillilan has 20 years of experience building new capabilities for organizations and joins Cogitativo from Cambia Health Solutions, where she operated as the Director of Payment Integrity. In that role, Ms. Gillilan utilized her financial, innovation, and leadership skills to build a high performing payment integrity function and introduced new processes and technologies that ensured appropriate management of medical claims expenditures. Ms. Gillilan holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from the University of Washington.

"Cogitativo is pleased to have outstanding leaders like Lori and Tareyn join our team," commented Velasquez. "Their unique skills and experience are significant additions to our differentiated payment integrity capabilities."

Velasquez added, "We are committed to enhancing our clients' experience as they work with us on a shared journey to reduce complexity and minimize friction in the U.S. healthcare system."

Based in Berkeley, California, Cogitativo is a mission-driven, Data Science as a Service company that provides machine learning services to help healthcare organizations optimize value from their business operations. Cogitativo's proven machine learning platform helps clients reduce their levels of epistemic opacity while improving efficiency and lowering the cost of healthcare for more than 45 million health plan members. For more information about Cogitativo and its mission, visit www.cogitativo.com

