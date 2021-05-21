SMI 11’226 0.7%  SPI 14’454 0.6%  Dow 34’241 0.5%  DAX 15’438 0.4%  Euro 1.0939 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’026 0.7%  Gold 1’874 -0.2%  Bitcoin 33’718 -7.6%  Dollar 0.8985 0.2%  Öl 66.7 2.5% 
21.05.2021 18:38:00

Cogitate Hires Lava Jois as Vice President of Enterprise Architecture

MARIETTA, Ga., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogitate Technology Solutions, a future ready P&C insuretech innovator, announced today the appointment of Lava Jois, as Vice President of Enterprise Architecture.

Cogitate Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cogitate Technology Solutions, Inc.)

Lava will lead Cogitate's commitment to bring business transformation and accelerated digitalization to Insurance Carriers, MGAs, Wholesalers, Brokers and Agents.  Lava will collaborate directly with Co-Founders Jacqueline Schaendorf and Arvind Kaushal.

Lava brings more than twenty-four years of technology architecture and SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) experience. He began his career as a software developer for Tata Infotech.   Prior to joining Cogitate, he was with McKinsey & Company where Lava was a leading technology architect consultant for several projects at  Coca Cola.  Prior to McKinsey & Company, Lava also consulted with various global brands including General Electric,  Delta Airlines and CoxNet, a division of Cox Communications for B2C and B2B digital and Cloud based initiatives, respectively.  

Lava has experience in architecting solutions for high traffic websites and solutions that are deployed worldwide.  He has helped his clients with software application transitions by migrating consumer facing platforms to the AWS Cloud.  Lava created architectures that used the power of Cloud computing to drive cost reduction, improve performance and enhance security. Lava also specializes in creating development operations practices that enhance security, expand automation, and produce consistent and repeatable world class development practices.

"Lava has a track record that provides him with deep insights into efficient enterprise architectures and development operations.  He will be a terrific leader of enterprise architecture at Cogitate as we continue to expand and grow our solutions that will help drive the growth of the business of our clients with the benefits of technology and digital transformation," said Arvind Kaushal, Co-Founder and CEO.

Lava has a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from University of Mysore.

About Cogitate Technology Solutions®

Cogitate Technology Solutions, Inc., develops modern and innovative technology products and solutions for the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry. It helps insurance companies transform their business models to create a competitive advantage in a time of rapid industry change. Cogitate's next-generation technology products and solutions are helping insurance carriers, brokers, MGAs and agents to accelerate digitalization and expand their businesses. 

