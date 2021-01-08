SMI 10’713 -0.3%  SPI 13’315 -0.3%  Dow 30’829 1.4%  DAX 13’945 0.4%  Euro 1.0840 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’619 0.2%  Gold 1’920 0.1%  Bitcoin 32’789 1.2%  Dollar 0.8808 0.2%  Öl 54.6 0.8% 
08.01.2021 23:38:00

Cogensia Terminates President and CEO Brad Rukstales After Arrest in U.S. Capitol Unrest

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogensia President and CEO Brad Rukstales has been terminated by the company's Board of Directors effective immediately. Joel Schiltz, senior vice president and Chief Operating Officer of Cogensia has been named Acting CEO, providing business and operational continuity. Schiltz has more than 20 years of industry experience delivering data-driven marketing results to companies.

Schiltz noted, "This decision was made because Rukstales' actions were inconsistent with the core values of Cogensia. Cogensia condemns what occurred at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, and we intend to continue to embrace the values of integrity, diversity and transparency in our business operations, and expect all employees to embrace those values as well."

Cogensia is a customer marketing solutions firm empowering clients with data and insights by delivering technology solutions that facilitate program design, data management and integration, access to external data and real-time business intelligence.

