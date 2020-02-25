Cogeco publishes its fifth Corporate Social Responsibility Report

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 25, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco Inc. (TSX: CGO) announced today the publication of its fifth Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report. This report, issued once every two years, is produced according to the international Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) guidelines. It communicates our initiatives, our targets and our commitments, as well as the most material issues linked to our environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance.

At Cogeco, our CSR program is driven by a set of commitments that are aligned to our CSR pillars. We monitor our performance from an ESG perspective based on key performance indicators that are reviewed on a regular basis to ensure continued relevance. Included in the achievements realized within the period covered in this report, we continued to focus on reducing our GHG emissions by deploying energy efficiency projects across our facilities and vehicle fleet. In 2019, we diverted 163,095 kilos of electronic waste from landfills, which underlines our commitment to prioritizing electronic waste management. Through our social outreach in 2019, we supported over 700 non-profit community organizations with over $13 million in cash, in-kind donations and sponsorships, including air time for fundraising needs. We also reviewed our CSR policy and our CSR commitments from a CSR Governance perspective, among others, to ensure proper alignment to our core values and our enterprise strategic priorities.

"Corporate Social Responsibility is fundamentally part of our history and DNA at Cogeco. We are proud of the progress we have made over the last two years, for which we were not only recognized by our peers, but we also received several awards, including being named by Corporate Knights as among the World's 100 Most Sustainable Corporations," said Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. "At Cogeco, we are committed to leading by example and integrating high ESG standards in our daily business decisions, and always considering what is best for all our stakeholders, including our communities and society in general."

To learn more about Cogeco's endeavours, successful initiatives and progress in sustainability, the CSR 2018-2019 Report is available on the corporate website at: http://corpo.cogeco.com/cca/en/company-overview/corporate-social-responsibility/overview/.

ABOUT COGECO INC.

Cogeco Inc. is a diversified holding corporation which operates in the communications and media sectors. Its Cogeco Communications Inc. subsidiary provides residential and business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband fibre networks, operating in Québec and Ontario, Canada, under the Cogeco Connexion name, and in the United States under the Atlantic Broadband brand (in 11 states along the East Coast, from Maine to Florida). Its Cogeco Media subsidiary owns and operates 23 radio stations with complementary radio formats and extensive coverage serving a wide range of audiences mainly across the province of Québec, as well as Cogeco News, a news agency. Cogeco's subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGO). The subordinate voting shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

SOURCE Cogeco Inc.