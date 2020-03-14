Cogeco Connexion Announces Steps to Keep Customers Connected During Coronavirus Outbreak

MONTRÉAL, March 13, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco Connexion, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA), is working to ensure that its customers will have continued access to Internet, TV and phone services during the COVID-19 outbreak:

Cogeco Connexion has conducted extensive business continuity preparations to ensure that its customers will continue to have access to services as the situation evolves. It has invested heavily in its fibre-broadband infrastructure over the past years to build bandwidth capability and to achieve high levels of reliability and redundancy. This will allow the network to accommodate increased levels of demand during this time, especially as work-from-home arrangements become increasingly necessary. Cogeco Connexion will prioritize network maintenance activities and ensure customer connectivity both for their business and residential customers.

In addition, in order to ensure that customers have continued access to these relied-on services:

Cogeco Connexion will not terminate service to any residential or small business customer because of their inability to pay their bills due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Cogeco Connexion will waive any late fees that any residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cogeco Connexion encourages its customers to access online and digital self-service options to troubleshoot services, activate modems and set-top boxes, modify services and more from home, via their self serve portal, My Account.

"We are continuously monitoring the situation and the developments related to the coronavirus outbreak. We want to make sure our customers remain our top priority as well as the health and safety of our employees," said Dominique Trudel, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Consumer Market of Cogeco Connexion. "We are committed to give our customers the best service they can have, particularly during this period when, more than ever, our services are necessary to stay informed," she said. "During this global situation, Cogeco Connexion remains committed to its business clients, and we will continue to do everything in our power to ensure the continuity of our clients' business," says Antoine Shiu, Vice President, Business Marketing and Sales.

