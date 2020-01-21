+++ Handeln Sie Hebelprodukte von BNP Paribas ab sofort bereits ab CHF 9.00 über Swiss Dots! +++ -w-
Cogeco Communications ranked among the World's 100 Most Sustainable Corporations by Corporate Knights

MONTREAL, Jan. 21, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) ("Cogeco Communications" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has been named among the World's 100 Most Sustainable Corporations by Corporate Knights. Corporate Knights released its 16th annual ranking of the world's 100 most sustainable corporations in Davos today, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum being held in Davos. The Company holds the 88th spot in this highly-regarded ranking, placing it among companies that lead the way on making the world a better place.

The World's 100 Most Sustainable Corporations ranking is the result of a rigorous assessment of 7,395 companies with more than US$1 billion in revenues. "The Global 100 companies show that companies that put sustainability at their core outlast and outperform the competition," said Toby Heaps, CEO of Corporate Knights. Indeed, analysis of the company age and financial performance of the 2020 Global 100 continues to demonstrate that top sustainability performers tend to last longer and perform better for investors than comparable companies. The average age of a Global 100 company is 83 years, while the average age of a company in the MSCI ACWI All Country World Index is 49 years.

"We are proud of this significant achievement and honored to have received this international recognition for our ongoing efforts to include high environmental, social and governance standards into our daily business decisions. This award confirms that we are on the right track," said Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. "We will continue to lead by example and always consider what is best for our stakeholders, for our communities and for our society."

Cogeco Communications also ranks among Corporate Knights' Carbon Clean200 list 2019 and among the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada 2018 and 2019.

ABOUT COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Cogeco Communications Inc. is a communications corporation. It is the 8th largest cable operator in North America, operating in Canada under the Cogeco Connexion name in Québec and Ontario, and along the East Coast of the United States under the Atlantic Broadband brand (in 11 states from Maine to Florida). The Corporation provides residential and business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband fibre networks. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

About World's 100 Most Sustainable Corporations Index by Corporate Knights 

For full rankings and methodology details, please see: corporateknights.com/global100. To read the press release, please visit https://www.corporateknights.com/us/press-releases/

