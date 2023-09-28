Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Coface Aktie [Valor: 4594503 / ISIN: FR0010667147]
28.09.2023 18:30:00

COFACE SA: Moody's upgrades Coface's main operating company to A1 IFSR, stable outlook

COFACE SA: Moody's upgrades Coface's main operating company to A1 IFSR, stable outlook

Paris, 28 September 202318.30

The rating agency Moody’s, on 28th September 2023, has upgraded the financial strength rating (Insurance Financial Strength Rating – IFSR) for Coface to A1 from A2. The agency has also changed the outlook for Coface to stable from positive.

In its press release, Moody’s highlights that this rating reflects "the increasing diversification of the group and the enhanced monitoring and improved management of credit risk exposures, which Moody's expects to result in lower volatility in profits and make the insurer better placed to weather an economic downturn. The upgrade also reflects the good capitalisation level maintained by the group since 2020 and the improvement in asset quality.

In addition, Coface’s profitability has been very strong in the last five years, with an average combined ratio of 71% between 2018 and 2022.

Moody’s also believes that, since 2016, "the group has improved its risk monitoring processes and it has been more proactive to adjust its risk portfolio. Even if earnings volatility will remain a feature of the credit insurance industry, Moody's expects volatility to remain moderate.”

Last, in its outlook, the rating agency underscores that this "stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Coface will maintain a Solvency II ratio above 180%, a leverage ratio below 30% and that the group will not increase meaningfully its underwriting or asset risk appetite.”

Phalla Gervais, Chief Finance & Risk Officer, commented:

"We are very pleased with the upgrade from Moody’s to A1. This rewards Coface teams’ work and recognizes the high level of service offered to our clients. It also recognizes Coface’s agility and resilience, as well as the quality of its risk management, which are at the heart of our culture and expertise. Coface is on track to deliver its Build to Lead strategic plan and is actively preparing the next chapter that will be presented on 5th March 2024.


CONTACTS

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS
Thomas JACQUET: +33 1 49 02 12 58 – thomas.jacquet@coface.com
Benoît CHASTEL: +33 1 49 02 22 28 – benoit.chastel@coface.com

MEDIA RELATIONS
Saphia GAOUAOUI: +33 1 49 02 14 91 – saphia.gaouaoui@coface.com
Adrien BILLET: +33 1 49 02 23 63 – adrien.billet@coface.com

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2023/2024
(subject to change)
9M-2023 results: 14 November 2023 (after market close)
Investor Day: 5 March 2024 (Paris)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:
http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM), please refer to our Interim Financial Report for H1-2023 and our 2022 Universal Registration Document (see part 3.7 "Key financial performance indicators”).

 Regulated documents posted by Coface SA have been secured and authenticated with the blockchain technology by Wiztrust. You can check the authenticity on the website www.wiztrust.com.


 

COFACE: FOR TRADE
With over 75 years of experience and the most extensive international network, Coface is a leader in trade credit insurance & risk management, and a recognized provider of Factoring, Debt Collection, Single Risk insurance, Bonding, and Information Services. Coface’s experts work to the beat of the global economy, helping ~50,000 clients in 100 countries build successful, growing, and dynamic businesses. With Coface’s insight and advice, these companies can make informed decisions. The Group' solutions strengthen their ability to sell by providing them with reliable information on their commercial partners and protecting them against non-payment risks, both domestically and for export. In 2022, Coface employed ~4,720 people and registered a turnover of €1.81 billion.

 

www.coface.com

 

COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris
Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA

 

DISCLAIMER - Certain declarations featured in this press release may contain forecasts that notably relate to future events, trends, projects or targets. By nature, these forecasts include identified or unidentified risks and uncertainties, and may be affected by many factors likely to give rise to a significant discrepancy between the real results and those stated in these declarations. Please refer to chapter 5 "Main risk factors and their management within the Group” of the Coface Group's 2022 Universal Registration Document filed with AMF on 6 April 2023 under the number D.23-0244 in order to obtain a description of certain major factors, risks and uncertainties likely to influence the Coface Group's businesses. The Coface Group disclaims any intention or obligation to publish an update of these forecasts, or provide new information on future events or any other circumstance.

Attachment


