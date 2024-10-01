Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Coface Aktie [Valor: 4594503 / ISIN: FR0010667147]
01.10.2024 17:45:00

Coface SA: Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares in the capital as at 30 September 2024

Coface
14.69 EUR -0.94%
Kaufen Verkaufen

COFACE SA: Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares in the capital as at 30 September 2024

Paris, 1st October 2024 – 17.45

Total Number of
Shares Capital 		Theoretical Number of Voting Rights1 Number of Real
Voting Rights2
150,179,792 150,179,792 149,392,491

(1)   including own shares
(2)   excluding own shares

  Regulated documents posted by Coface SA have been secured and authenticated with the blockchain technology by Wiztrust. You can check the authenticity on the website www.wiztrust.com.


 

About Coface

 

COFACE SA is a société anonyme (joint-stock corporation), with a Board of Directors (Conseil d’Administration) incorporated under the laws of France, and is governed by the provisions of the French Commercial Code. The Company is registered with the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register (Registre du Commerce et des Sociétés) under the number 432 413 599. The Company’s registered office is at 1 Place Costes et Bellonte, 92270 Bois Colombes, France.

 

At the date of 30 September 2024, the Company’s share capital amounts to €300,359,584, divided into 150,179,792 shares, all of the same class, and all of which are fully paid up and subscribed.

 

All regulated information is available on the company’s website (http://www.coface.com/Investors).

 

 

Coface SA. is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment A
ISIN: FR0010667147 / Ticker: COFA

 

Attachment


Aktien in diesem Artikel

Coface SA 14.69 -0.94%

