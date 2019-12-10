Coexpan Joins Styrenics Circular Solutions

BRUSSELS, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Styrenics Circular Solutions (SCS), the joint industry initiative to increase the circularity of styrenic polymers, welcomes Coexpan as a new member.

Coexpan, part of a leading international player in integral packaging and printing solutions for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics and industrial sectors, becomes a new member of SCS. So far, SCS has been comprised of the styrene monomer and styrenic polymers producers INEOS Styrolution, Repsol, Total, Trinseo and Versalis (Eni). With Coxepan that specialises in rigid plastic foils and thermoformed packaging, SCS broadens its membership across the value chain to include the first plastics converter.

Jens Kathmann, Secretary General of SCS, commented: "SCS is delighted that we are now joined by a major plastics converter such as Coexpan. SCS is working relentlessly with partners across the entire value chain to deliver on the unique circularity potential of styrenics, always with a view to food grade applications. Bringing together the collective expertise of the organisations operating in every stage of the styrenics value chain within SCS is the logical way forward to jointly accelerate the circularity for styrenics."

"As one of the global market leaders for food packaging and form fill and seal applications, Coexpan recommends polystyrene to its customers because of its mechanical and functional properties, performance and unique qualities which potentially makes it the leading polymer in terms of efficiency and circularity," said Dinis Mota, CEO Coexpan. "Joining SCS demonstrates our commitment to securing a turnaround in market and consumer perception of styrenic products and to being a major driver of the transition towards a circular economy. The SCS initiative is fully aligned with our vision of sustainability, a key factor in how we create long-term value. Therefore, we are continuously developing packaging solutions that are fully circular. At the same time, they contribute to greater food availability, avoid food waste and ensure food safety, thus contributing to health protection and world disease prevention."

About Styrenics Circular Solutions

Styrenics Circular Solutions is a joint industry initiative to increase the circularity of styrenics. The initiative engages the entire value chain in the development and industrialisation of new recycling technologies and solutions. It aims to strengthen the sustainability of styrenic products while improving resource efficiency within the Circular Economy. www.styrenics-circular-solutions.com

