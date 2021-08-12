SMI 12’394 0.3%  SPI 15’861 0.2%  Dow 35’485 0.6%  DAX 15’826 0.4%  Euro 1.0820 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’206 0.4%  Gold 1’751 1.3%  Bitcoin 42’733 1.5%  Dollar 0.9215 0.0%  Öl 71.7 1.1% 

12.08.2021 06:07:00

CodeFutures Pivots to Offer Professional Services in Software, Technology, Strategy, and Operations

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeFutures, formally known as a leading supplier of database performance tools that reduce the time and effort required to develop database applications and dramatically increase deployed database scalability and performance, has now announced a shift to provide professional services in software, technology, strategy, and operations.

CodeFutures logo

CodeFutures will now leverage years of industry experience to provide world-class service and solutions to partners. CodeFutures' database products were used in hundreds of companies such as FedEx, HSBC, T-Mobile, Lehman Brothers, General Electric, JP Morgan Chase, Walt Disney, Wells Fargo Bank, Kraft Foods, Bank of America, Lockheed Martin, ABN AMRO Bank, Verizon, Compass Bank, Siemens, and United Airlines.

"As the world is moving to the cloud at a rapid pace, we'd like to play our part by enabling organizations to be more efficient and scalable," said Danny Delgado, CodeFutures' Chief Executive Officer. "Right now there is also an incredible amount of innovation going on, and we are privileged to be getting our hands dirty and developing that for our partners."

CodeFutures is capable of offering a wide variety of services, as of now they are focusing on four key areas: cloud optimization/migration, DevOps, product engineering (application development), and technology leadership. CodeFutures is able to work alongside your existing team or provide a full suite of support including executive direction. With a fully remote team, their developers and strategic advisors are always within a moment's reach.

Overhauling existing infrastructure and data services is a monumental task for any organization alone, CodeFutures is looking to provide the support necessary to bring about meaningful change and everlasting value to organizations across the board. New and veteran CTOs are scrambling to provide technology advances for their organization and CodeFutures is here to help.

About CodeFutures

CodeFutures is a software consulting firm providing professional services in software, technology, strategy, and operations. Formally known as a leading supplier of database products used in hundreds of leading companies such as FedEx, HSBC, and T-Mobile. CodeFutures brings years of industry experience to provide value to partners in all industries (e.g. healthcare/electronics manufacturing/gaming/etc). Founded in 2008, CodeFutures is headquartered in Broomfield, CO. CodeFutures is privately funded. Connect with CodeFutures on LinkedIn.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/codefutures-pivots-to-offer-professional-services-in-software-technology-strategy-and-operations-301353699.html

SOURCE CodeFutures

