Cocoon Capital launches second $22m seed fund targeting enterprise tech founders who "dare to change"

SINGAPORE, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cocoon Capital, the leading early-stage venture firm in Southeast Asia today announced the successful raise of its second fund at USD 22m (SGD 30m) targeting enterprise tech startups around the region. The fund also announced its initiative of hosting public mentoring hours regularly across Singapore, Ho Chi Minh, Hanoi, Manila, Bangkok, Jakarta and Yangon to help grow the local entrepreneurial ecosystems. The support will be provided in partnership with local accelerators and co-working spaces.

Cocoon Capital was founded in 2016 by two of the most seasoned early-stage investors in Asia, Michael Blakey and Will Klippgen. The duo has done more than 60 seed tech investments since 2000 and seen over 15 exits across Europe and Asia. Having funded Asian success stories like PropertyGuru, Tickled Media and iXiGO.com, the partners have proven that early-stage investing can bring record-breaking returns through the right mix of capital and hands-on mentoring.

The tech market in Southeast Asia is accelerating faster than predicted. Google and Temasek reported that the 2018 "e-conomy" was at $72b with the B2C ecommerce volume doubling from the year before. The internet economy is on track to reach as much as $240b by 2025. Southeast Asia sees businesses moving online and adopt technology to increase sales, productivity as well as governance. In a survey by Econsultancy.com Ltd 68% of respondents in Southeast Asia said they have an omnichannel strategy that incorporates B2B ecommerce.

In spite of the above, only 7% of venture capital has been channeled to B2B startups in the region. Cocoon Capital's second fund is targeting the enterprise tech market and has singled out startups within medtech, fintech, insurtech and general "deep" tech as primary targets.

"Over the last 3 years, we at Cocoon Capital have seen a radical improvement in deal quality, in particular from the Southeast Asia countries outside Singapore," said Michael Blakey, Managing Partner at Cocoon Capital. "The region has gigantic challenges that need to be solved by technology, and we believe we can help founders build and scale their companies faster."

"There is a continuing gap in the region when it comes to hands-on mentoring, in particular at the early stages of a company's formation, and Cocoon Capital has fine-tuned its operation to provide a tailored and comprehensive support package to our founders," added Will Klippgen, Managing Partner at Cocoon Capital. "Many founders in the region lack a support network similar to those in Silicon Valley, London or Shanghai, and we are here to change that," he added.

In line with Cocoon's new tagline - Dare to Change™, Cocoon Capital's second fund is supported by investors who have pushed the boundaries and excelled in their fields. They include Michelle Yong (Director of Singapore's Aurum Investments), Jani Rautiainen (Co-founder of PropertyGuru), Parag Khanna (The author of "The Future is Asian"), Pierre Lorinet (Director at Trafigura Group), Matthew Chapman (Founder of ChapmanCG), Stein Jakob Øie (Former President at Lazada), hedge fund manager Steve Diggle's Vulpes Innovative Technologies Investment Company, Martin Hauge (Partner in Creandum – streaming giant Spotify's first financial investor), Martin Roll (Global strategy consultant) and Oliver Tonby (Chairman of McKinsey's offices in Asia excluding Greater China).



Cocoon Capital's portfolio is already showing emerging success stories including cleantech company SensorFlow which is soon saving energy across 20,000 hotel rooms. Medtech company See-Mode has already deployed software predicting future strokes to hospitals in Singapore and is under way to do a global roll-out. Ticketing company Hapz has seen tremendous growth so far this year and was recently selected as the official ticketing partner for the Singapore National Day Parade 2019. The Filippino e-merchant Poundit sources high-end electronics and enables safe shopping at competitive prices with high-end customer service. Hiip, a Vietnam-based adtech company, has seen strong and consistent revenue growth providing an automated influencer matching platform using social media data and AI. Hiip recently expanded to Thailand and Indonesia.

The newly raised fund has already invested in Kargo Myanmar, Myanmar's leading logistics platform. The company is expanding rapidly by not only enhancing supply chain management for its customers but also improving the productivity and well-being of its drivers.

Cocoon Capital is a Singapore-based venture capital firm focusing on early-stage, digital, deep tech and B2B companies across Southeast Asia. The fund is dedicated to support tenacious and daring change-makers to nurture and scale their companies to become high-growth industry leaders with lasting business and social impact. It has done a total of 12 investments till date and differentiates itself by working closely with portfolio companies to unleash their potential. Investments include Hapz, Poundit, See-Mode and Sensorflow, Hiip, Dexecure and Lendela. Cocoon Capital adheres to not investing in any company working against the United Nations 14 Sustainable Development Goals.

