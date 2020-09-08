08.09.2020 20:00:00

Cocaine Addiction in the United States: An Industry Overview 2016-2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Cocaine Addiction Market and Competitive Landscape - 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides comprehensive insights into Cocaine Addiction pipeline products, Cocaine Addiction epidemiology, Cocaine Addiction market valuations and forecast, Cocaine Addiction drugs sales and competitive landscape in the US.

The research is classified into seven sections - Cocaine Addiction treatment options, pipeline products, market analysis comprising of epidemiology, key products marketed, market valuations and forecast, drugs sales and market shares.

Research Scope

  • Cocaine Addiction pipeline: Find out the products in clinical trials for the treatment of Cocaine Addiction by development phase 3, phase 2, and phase 1, by pharmacological class and companies developing the products
  • Cocaine Addiction epidemiology: Find out the number of patients diagnosed (prevalence) with Cocaine Addiction in the US
  • Cocaine Addiction drugs: Identify key products marketed and prescribed for Cocaine Addiction in the US, including trade name, molecule name, and company
  • Cocaine Addiction drugs sales: Find out the sales revenues of Cocaine Addiction drugs in the US
  • Cocaine Addiction market valuations: Find out the market size for Cocaine Addiction drugs in 2019 in the US. Find out how the market advanced from 2016 and forecast to 2025
  • Cocaine Addiction drugs market share: Find out the market shares for key Cocaine Addiction drugs in the US

Benefits of this Research

  • Support monitoring and reporting national Cocaine Addiction market analysis and sales trends
  • Track competitor drugs sales and market share in the US Cocaine Addiction market
  • Track competitive developments in Cocaine Addiction market and present key issues and learnings
  • Synthesize insights for Cocaine Addiction market and products to drive business performance
  • Answer key business questions about the Cocaine Addiction market
  • Evaluate commercial market opportunity assessment, positioning, and segmentation for Cocaine Addiction products
  • Supports decision making in R&D to long term marketing strategies

Key Topics Covered

1) Cocaine Addiction Treatments
2) Cocaine Addiction Pipeline
3) US Cocaine Addiction Epidemiology
4) Marketed Drugs for Cocaine Addiction in US
5) US Cocaine Addiction Market Size and Forecast
6) US Cocaine Addiction Products Sales and Forecast
7) US Cocaine Addiction Market Competitive Landscape
8) Methodology

List of Tables
1. Cocaine Addiction Phase 3 Clinical Trials, 2020
2. Cocaine Addiction Phase 2 Clinical Trials, 2020
3. Cocaine Addiction Phase 1 Clinical Trials, 2020
4. Cocaine Addiction Epidemiology, US, 2016-2025
5. Marketed Drugs for Cocaine Addiction, US, 2019
6. Cocaine Addiction Market Size and Forecast ($), US, 2016-2025
7. Cocaine Addiction Product Sales ($), US, 2016-2025

List of Figures
1. Cocaine Addiction Epidemiology, US, 2016-2025
2. Cocaine Addiction Market Size and Forecast ($), US, 2016-2025
3. Cocaine Addiction Products Market Share (%), US, 2019

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pbhnh4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

SOURCE Research and Markets

