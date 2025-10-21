Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12'635 -0.1%  SPI 17'369 0.0%  Dow 46'707 1.1%  DAX 24'259 1.8%  Euro 0.9213 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5'681 1.3%  Gold 4'339 -0.4%  Bitcoin 85'561 -2.4%  Dollar 0.7919 -0.1%  Öl 61.0 0.1% 
Top News
Börsenrally in Asien: Aktien von Renesas, Alibaba & Co. legen weiter kräftig zu
Webinar: Portfolios mit KI gestalten - Signale im Datendschungel erkennen
Ripple-Kurs im Abwärtstrend: Handelsstreit unter Trump belastet - Chance auf Trendwende?
Aktien von Swatch und Richemont im Blick: Leicht rückläufige Uhrenexporte im September
Goldpreis gibt nach Rekordhoch leicht nach - Gewinnmitnahmen belasten
21.10.2025 08:50:28

Coca-Cola HBC To Buy 75% Of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa For $2.6 Bln

(RTTNews) - Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) said on Tuesday that it has inked a deal to buy a 75% of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa Pty Ltd from The Coca-Cola Company and Gutsche Family Investments Pty Ltd for $2.6 billion, implying an equity value of $3.4 billion for Coca-Cola Beverages Africa.

The transaction will be funded through a new debt facility to cover the cash consideration and Coca-Cola HBC shares issued to Gutsche Family representing 5.47% of Coca-Cola HBC.  

The acquisition is expected to add low-single-digit earnings per share of Coca-Cola HBC from the first full year of post-transaction.

Zoran Bogdanovic, CEO of Coca-Cola HBC, said: "Having established our business in Nigeria nearly 75 years ago and with our successful acquisition and integration of the Egypt business three years ago, we have a deep understanding of the compelling proposition Africa presents. It has a sizable and growing consumer base, and there are significant opportunities to increase per capita consumption."

In addition, Coca-Cola HBC and the Coca-Cola Company will enter into an option deal to enable Coca-Cola HBC to purchase, or the Coca-Cola Company to sell, the remaining 25% equity interest in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa still owned by the Coca-Cola Company following completion.

Gold auf Allzeithoch, Dollar unter Druck: Kippt jetzt der KI-Hype?

Gold auf Allzeithoch, US-Dollar unter Druck, KI-Hype, US-Schuldenkrise, Stagflation, Zinswende, Government Shutdown, steigende Anleiherenditen, Europa in der Zinsfalle (Frankreich, UK), Japan hebt Leitzinsen an, Immobilien- & Aktienblase in den USA, Notenbanken kaufen Gold.

Im Interview analysiert Marco Ludescher (Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich) die Lage an den Kapitalmärkten. Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) hakt nach: Was bedeutet die Goldrally für Anleger? Kippt der KI-Hype? Wie wirken Schulden, Inflation und Zinspolitik auf Aktien, Anleihen und Immobilien?

Überblick:
– Gold & Währungen: Rekord-Gold vs. schwacher US-Dollar (DXY).
– Makro & Zinsen: Zinswende der Notenbanken vs. steigende Marktrenditen; Stagflations-Risiko.
– USA-Fokus: Defizite, Shutdown, Konsumdruck, Immobilienmarkt, Tech-Bewertungen.
– Europa: Frankreich & UK unter Druck; Emissionen, Hypotheken, Unternehmenslage.
– Japan: Ende der Ultra-Niedrigzinsen? YCC-Folgen für Yen & Renditen.
– KI & Tech: Investitionswelle (Nvidia, OpenAI, Oracle, CoreWeave, Meta, Amazon) – Chance oder KI-Blase?
– Takeaways: Rolle von Edelmetall-Produzenten, Diversifikation, schrittweises Vorgehen.

Gold auf Allzeithoch, Dollar unter Druck: Kippt jetzt der KI-Hype?

Inside Trading & Investment

