21.10.2025 08:50:28
Coca-Cola HBC To Buy 75% Of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa For $2.6 Bln
(RTTNews) - Coca-Cola HBC AG (CCH.L) said on Tuesday that it has inked a deal to buy a 75% of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa Pty Ltd from The Coca-Cola Company and Gutsche Family Investments Pty Ltd for $2.6 billion, implying an equity value of $3.4 billion for Coca-Cola Beverages Africa.
The transaction will be funded through a new debt facility to cover the cash consideration and Coca-Cola HBC shares issued to Gutsche Family representing 5.47% of Coca-Cola HBC.
The acquisition is expected to add low-single-digit earnings per share of Coca-Cola HBC from the first full year of post-transaction.
Zoran Bogdanovic, CEO of Coca-Cola HBC, said: "Having established our business in Nigeria nearly 75 years ago and with our successful acquisition and integration of the Egypt business three years ago, we have a deep understanding of the compelling proposition Africa presents. It has a sizable and growing consumer base, and there are significant opportunities to increase per capita consumption."
In addition, Coca-Cola HBC and the Coca-Cola Company will enter into an option deal to enable Coca-Cola HBC to purchase, or the Coca-Cola Company to sell, the remaining 25% equity interest in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa still owned by the Coca-Cola Company following completion.
Gold auf Allzeithoch, Dollar unter Druck: Kippt jetzt der KI-Hype?
Gold auf Allzeithoch, US-Dollar unter Druck, KI-Hype, US-Schuldenkrise, Stagflation, Zinswende, Government Shutdown, steigende Anleiherenditen, Europa in der Zinsfalle (Frankreich, UK), Japan hebt Leitzinsen an, Immobilien- & Aktienblase in den USA, Notenbanken kaufen Gold.
Im Interview analysiert Marco Ludescher (Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich) die Lage an den Kapitalmärkten. Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) hakt nach: Was bedeutet die Goldrally für Anleger? Kippt der KI-Hype? Wie wirken Schulden, Inflation und Zinspolitik auf Aktien, Anleihen und Immobilien?
Überblick:
– Gold & Währungen: Rekord-Gold vs. schwacher US-Dollar (DXY).
– Makro & Zinsen: Zinswende der Notenbanken vs. steigende Marktrenditen; Stagflations-Risiko.
– USA-Fokus: Defizite, Shutdown, Konsumdruck, Immobilienmarkt, Tech-Bewertungen.
– Europa: Frankreich & UK unter Druck; Emissionen, Hypotheken, Unternehmenslage.
– Japan: Ende der Ultra-Niedrigzinsen? YCC-Folgen für Yen & Renditen.
– KI & Tech: Investitionswelle (Nvidia, OpenAI, Oracle, CoreWeave, Meta, Amazon) – Chance oder KI-Blase?
– Takeaways: Rolle von Edelmetall-Produzenten, Diversifikation, schrittweises Vorgehen.
