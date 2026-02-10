Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’533 0.1%  SPI 18’703 0.1%  Dow 50’136 0.0%  DAX 25’024 0.0%  Euro 0.9125 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’068 0.2%  Gold 5’042 -0.3%  Bitcoin 52’614 -2.2%  Dollar 0.7664 0.0%  Öl 69.3 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
So entwickeln sich Goldpreis & Co. am Dienstagmittag
So schätzen Analysten die adidas-Aktie ein
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.: Buy-Note für Merck-Aktie
Ausblick: Shopify öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Cybertruck gilt als grösster Elektroauto-Flop 2025
Suche...

Coca-Cola Aktie 919390 / US1912161007

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

10.02.2026 13:02:08

Coca-Cola Company Bottom Line Advances In Q4

Coca-Cola
59.66 CHF -0.96%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Coca-Cola Company (KO) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $2.271 billion, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $2.195 billion, or $0.51 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Coca-Cola Company reported adjusted earnings of $2.516 billion or $0.58 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.4% to $11.822 billion from $11.544 billion last year.

Coca-Cola Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.271 Bln. vs. $2.195 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.53 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue: $11.822 Bln vs. $11.544 Bln last year.

Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten