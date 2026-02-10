Coca-Cola Aktie 919390 / US1912161007
10.02.2026 13:02:08
Coca-Cola Company Bottom Line Advances In Q4
(RTTNews) - Coca-Cola Company (KO) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line totaled $2.271 billion, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $2.195 billion, or $0.51 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Coca-Cola Company reported adjusted earnings of $2.516 billion or $0.58 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 2.4% to $11.822 billion from $11.544 billion last year.
Coca-Cola Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $2.271 Bln. vs. $2.195 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.53 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue: $11.822 Bln vs. $11.544 Bln last year.
