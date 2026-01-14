Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’464 0.7%  SPI 18’539 0.7%  Dow 49’192 -0.8%  DAX 25’335 -0.3%  Euro 0.9334 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’020 -0.2%  Gold 4’634 1.0%  Bitcoin 76’100 -0.3%  Dollar 0.8006 0.0%  Öl 66.2 1.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall345850UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Sika41879292Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
Ausblick VAT: Noch kein Umsatzschub im Schlussquartal zu erwarten
Barclays Investmentausblick Q1 für 2026: Aktien haben gegenüber Anleihen die Nase vorn
Dank neuer Skalierungstechnologien: Ethereum-Mitgründer Buterin hält Trilemma für gelöst
Buy für UBS-Aktie nach Deutsche Bank AG-Analyse
Zwischen Übernahme und Alleingang: Wohin steuert die Commerzbank-Aktie?
Suche...

Coca-Cola Aktie 919390 / US1912161007

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

14.01.2026 13:20:41

Coca-Cola Appoints Sedef Sahin To The Newly Created Role Of Chief Digital Officer

Coca-Cola
56.94 CHF 0.78%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - The Coca-Cola Company (KO), the American aerated beverages giant, Wednesday announced that it is creating the new role of Chief Digital Officer and has appointed Sedef Sahin to this position, effective March 31.

Sahin is currently the President of the company's Eurasia and Middle East operating unit and is expected to integrate the beverage maker's digital network and connecting work across related functions.

Presently, Digital Strategy is overseen by John Murphy in his capacity as Chief Financial Officer of the company, and he will continue in the same role once these responsibilities transition to Sahin.

In pre-market activity, KO shares were trading at $71.07, down 0.20% on the New York Stock Exchange.

Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten