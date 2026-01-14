Coca-Cola Aktie 919390 / US1912161007
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
14.01.2026 13:20:41
Coca-Cola Appoints Sedef Sahin To The Newly Created Role Of Chief Digital Officer
(RTTNews) - The Coca-Cola Company (KO), the American aerated beverages giant, Wednesday announced that it is creating the new role of Chief Digital Officer and has appointed Sedef Sahin to this position, effective March 31.
Sahin is currently the President of the company's Eurasia and Middle East operating unit and is expected to integrate the beverage maker's digital network and connecting work across related functions.
Presently, Digital Strategy is overseen by John Murphy in his capacity as Chief Financial Officer of the company, and he will continue in the same role once these responsibilities transition to Sahin.
In pre-market activity, KO shares were trading at $71.07, down 0.20% on the New York Stock Exchange.
Nachrichten zu Coca-Cola Co.
|
09.01.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Ende des Freitagshandels fester (finanzen.ch)
|
08.01.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsende fester (finanzen.ch)
|
08.01.26
|Freundlicher Handel: Anleger lassen Dow Jones am Donnerstagnachmittag steigen (finanzen.ch)
|
08.01.26
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones verbucht zum Handelsstart Gewinne (finanzen.ch)
|
06.01.26
|Optimismus in New York: Börsianer lassen Dow Jones am Dienstagnachmittag steigen (finanzen.ch)
|
06.01.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Coca-Cola-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Coca-Cola-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.ch)
|
05.01.26
|NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones verbucht letztendlich Zuschläge (finanzen.ch)
|
05.01.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones-Börsianer greifen zu (finanzen.ch)