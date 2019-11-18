+++ deriBX - Der neue und innovative Handelsplatz der BX Swiss. Mehr erfahren! +++ -w-
18.11.2019 23:19:00

Coborn's Helps Make Diabetes Management Easy and Affordable with New $9.99 Diabetes Management Program

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Minnesota Grocery/Pharmacy chain Coborn's launches their new $9.99 Diabetes Management Program to help customers better afford and manage diabetes. In partnership with ARKRAY USA, Coborn's now offers customers a FREE blood glucose meter, FREE wellness materials and a 50-count supply of test strips for just $9.99.

"We are pleased to help customers better manage this complicated disease state," said Jim Cox, Senior Director of Pharmacy for Coborn's. "Diabetes is one of the fastest growing disease states in the country and also one of the more costly to manage, which is why many don't or can't afford to test their blood glucose levels properly."

Even with insurance, many with diabetes find themselves paying thirty, or even more, dollars a month for their diabetes test strips. For those that are underinsured, or even paying cash, the retail price for a 50-count supply (appx. 1 months' worth of testing) can be upwards of $90. Cox said that "we help educate patients with high copays or Health Savings Accounts that there are quality alternatives to expensive brand names that you can get at a cash price well below your average copay."

"Coborn's has been a great partner of ours and our company values are in alignment when it comes to patient health and wellbeing," said ARKRAY USA President Jonathan Chapman. "ARKRAY's goal is to help make diabetes management easy and affordable. With the cost of diabetes management on the rise, it is now more important than ever to help save patients money so they can properly manage this complex disease."

You do not have to be a current Coborn's pharmacy customer to take advantage of this new cost-savings program. To learn more about Coborn's new program you can visit www.coborns.com/diabetes or stop into your local Coborn's pharmacy to get started.

About Coborn's, Inc.

St. Cloud, Minn.-based Coborn's, Inc. is a 98-year-old employee-owned grocery/pharmacy retailer with nearly 9,300 employees and 60 stores. In 2018, Coborn's was named to the Star Tribune's "Top Workplaces in Minnesota" list and was also recently named to Achievers' list of "50 Most Engaged Workplaces" for the third year in a row.

About ARKRAY USA, Inc.

ARKRAY USA, Inc. is a division of ARKRAY, a global leader in diabetes care. As Your Diabetes Health Ally, ARKRAY helps provide cost-effective diabetes care for those with the disease and their healthcare providers. For more information, visit www.arkrayusa.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coborns-helps-make-diabetes-management-easy-and-affordable-with-new-9-99-diabetes-management-program-300960309.html

SOURCE ARKRAY USA, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:36
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf COSMO Pharmaceuticals NV
13:45
Edelmetalle: Rückzug der Finanzinvestoren
13:00
SMI im Aufwind – Saudi Aramco vor IPO | BX Swiss TV
10:06
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09:59
Die Zahlenflut ebbt ab
09:27
SMI nimmt neuen Anlauf
15.11.19
Vontobel: Vontobel derinews-Blog | Highlights
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
SMI im Aufwind – Saudi Aramco vor IPO | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie letztlich in Rot: Ermotti will Chefposten an UBS-Spitze wohl nach einem Jahrzehnt verlassen
Aktienmärkte im Rally-Modus: Studie ermittelt die Gründe für die neuen Rekordstände
Saudi Aramco-IPO: Aramco will bei Börsengang rund 24 Milliarden Dollar erlösen
Fondsmanager überzeugt: Es gibt derzeit keine Blase am Aktienmarkt
Novartis-Medikament zur Behandlung von Sichelzellenänamie erhält US-Zulassung - Novartis-Aktie im Plus
SMI schliesst nach neuem Allzeithoch fester -- US-Börsen behaupten sich -- DAX beendet Tag mit roten Vorzeichen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Libra-Konkurrent: Neue Details zu Chinas staatlicher Kryptowährung
HP- und Xerox-Aktien bewegt HP lehnt Übernahmeangebot von Xerox ab
Mega-Börsengang Aramco lässt auch bei Credit Suisse die Kassen klingeln - CS-Aktie wechselt das Vorzeichen
Disney+ überrascht positiv: Analyst erhöht Kursziel für Disney-Aktie

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst nach neuem Allzeithoch fester -- US-Börsen behaupten sich -- DAX beendet Tag mit roten Vorzeichen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war die Stimmung zum Start in die neue Woche freundlich. Im deutschen Handel übernahmen dagegen die Bären das Ruder. Mit Vorsicht bewegten sich Börsianer an der Wall Street über das Parkett. In Fernost griffen Anleger am Montag zu.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;