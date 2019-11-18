Coborn's Helps Make Diabetes Management Easy and Affordable with New $9.99 Diabetes Management Program

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Minnesota Grocery/Pharmacy chain Coborn's launches their new $9.99 Diabetes Management Program to help customers better afford and manage diabetes. In partnership with ARKRAY USA, Coborn's now offers customers a FREE blood glucose meter, FREE wellness materials and a 50-count supply of test strips for just $9.99.

"We are pleased to help customers better manage this complicated disease state," said Jim Cox, Senior Director of Pharmacy for Coborn's. "Diabetes is one of the fastest growing disease states in the country and also one of the more costly to manage, which is why many don't or can't afford to test their blood glucose levels properly."

Even with insurance, many with diabetes find themselves paying thirty, or even more, dollars a month for their diabetes test strips. For those that are underinsured, or even paying cash, the retail price for a 50-count supply (appx. 1 months' worth of testing) can be upwards of $90. Cox said that "we help educate patients with high copays or Health Savings Accounts that there are quality alternatives to expensive brand names that you can get at a cash price well below your average copay."

"Coborn's has been a great partner of ours and our company values are in alignment when it comes to patient health and wellbeing," said ARKRAY USA President Jonathan Chapman. "ARKRAY's goal is to help make diabetes management easy and affordable. With the cost of diabetes management on the rise, it is now more important than ever to help save patients money so they can properly manage this complex disease."

You do not have to be a current Coborn's pharmacy customer to take advantage of this new cost-savings program. To learn more about Coborn's new program you can visit www.coborns.com/diabetes or stop into your local Coborn's pharmacy to get started.

About Coborn's, Inc.

St. Cloud, Minn.-based Coborn's, Inc. is a 98-year-old employee-owned grocery/pharmacy retailer with nearly 9,300 employees and 60 stores. In 2018, Coborn's was named to the Star Tribune's "Top Workplaces in Minnesota" list and was also recently named to Achievers' list of "50 Most Engaged Workplaces" for the third year in a row.

About ARKRAY USA, Inc.

ARKRAY USA, Inc. is a division of ARKRAY, a global leader in diabetes care. As Your Diabetes Health Ally, ARKRAY helps provide cost-effective diabetes care for those with the disease and their healthcare providers. For more information, visit www.arkrayusa.com.

