01.12.2023 01:24:00

CoBank Partners with the American Indian College Fund to Support Native College Students

$300,000 in scholarships will be distributed over three years

DENVER, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CoBank is partnering with the American Indian College Fund (College Fund) to provide American Indian and Alaska Native students with scholarships. CoBank has granted $300,000 over the next three years, providing $100,000 per year for 20 student scholarships in the amount of $4,500. All Native students are eligible to apply for consideration, however preference will be given to those studying banking, finance, and agriculture. Scholarship recipients who continue to meet program requirements can reapply for funding each year.

American Indian College Fund (PRNewsFoto/American Indian College Fund)

"CoBank is honored to partner with the College Fund to provide scholarships to deserving students. Higher education plays a vital role in securing a prosperous future for individuals, families, and communities throughout the country – especially in rural America. We are excited about this new relationship and the opportunity to support underserved Native American students," said Tom Halverson, CoBank's president and CEO.

College Fund President and CEO, Cheryl Crazy Bull said, "On behalf of the College Fund, I want to thank CoBank for this wonderful partnership that will help students obtain degrees that are so important to the financial well-being of our communities and the important relationship that we have with the land and its resources."

About CoBankCoBank is a cooperative bank serving vital industries across rural America. The bank provides loans, leases, export financing and other financial services to agribusinesses and rural power, water, and communications providers in all 50 states. The bank also provides wholesale loans and other financial services to affiliated Farm Credit associations serving more than 76,000 farmers, ranchers, and other rural borrowers in 23 states around the country. CoBank is a member of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of banks and retail lending associations chartered to support the borrowing needs of U.S. agriculture, rural infrastructure, and rural communities. Headquartered outside Denver, Colorado, CoBank serves customers from regional banking centers across the U.S. and also maintains an international representative office in Singapore.

About the American Indian College Fund — The American Indian College Fund has been the nation's largest charity supporting Native higher education for 34 years. The College Fund believes "Education is the answer" and provided $17.4 million in scholarships and other direct student support to American Indian students in 2022-23. Since its founding in 1989 the College Fund has provided more than $319 million in scholarships, programs, community, and tribal college support. The College Fund also supports a variety of academic and support programs at the nation's 35 accredited tribal colleges and universities, which are located on or near Indian reservations, ensuring students have the tools to graduate and succeed in their careers. The College Fund consistently receives top ratings from independent charity evaluators and is one of the nation's top 100 charities named to the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance. For more information about the American Indian College Fund, please visit www.collegefund.org.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cobank-partners-with-the-american-indian-college-fund-to-support-native-college-students-302002693.html

SOURCE American Indian College Fund

