Coastal Detox, one of Florida's premier medical detox centers, has launched its new, user-friendly website redesign.

STUART, Fla., Aug. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coastal Detox recently launched its new website redesign. The redesign features easier navigation and a video tour of the facility, including its tranquil zen garden, comfortable client rooms, the dining room, and common areas, the wellness center, and more.

"Making the decision to go into a detox center and choosing the one that's right for you can be extremely difficult," says Christina Tucker, Coastal Detox founder, and CEO.

"We wanted our website to be a stress-free, reassuring place where people can easily find all the information they need about detoxification and our facility to make an informed decision."

Coastal Detox is a newly-built, 15,000-square-foot freestanding medical detox facility in Stuart, Fl, on Florida's beautiful Treasure Coast. It's licensed and accredited, and as an in-network provider, it accepts most insurance plans.

Every client receives a safe, individualized medical detoxification treatment plan and compassionates 24/7 care in a comfortable and restful setting. Smoking is permitted in outdoor areas.

Inside, clients can choose from private or semi-private rooms with Pillow-Top mattresses, and individual 40-inch LED television sets. They enjoy chef-prepared meals, and snacks with healthy options are available around the clock.

For executives and people in socially-prominent, high-stress, or public careers, Coastal Detox offers some additional amenities. They include free WiFi and computer and telephone workstations. Each room also has a comfortable sitting room.

Detoxification cleanses the body during addiction recovery. To be safe, it requires gradual changes and should never be an abrupt process that people try on their own. Depending on the level of addiction, it can trigger additional side effects and withdrawal symptoms, including rapid heart rate, nausea and vomiting, and sometimes coma and even death, if the person isn't under medical supervision.

Coastal Detox uses safe, highly effective, medically supervised detoxification services for all substances of abuse, including alcohol, painkillers, crystal meth, heroin, and cocaine.

In addition to traditional addiction treatments, it also provides soothing holistic therapies, including chiropractic, and massage, biosound, infrared sauna, and cold laser therapies and amino acid replacement.

After detox, clients can transition to Coastal's in-patient residential facility where every client receives an individualized treatment plan. The staff includes doctors, nurses, and behavioral health technicians. Treatments include individual, group, cognitive behavioral therapy, relapse prevention, family therapy, etc.

"Sadly, many people put off seeking the help they need because they're afraid of withdrawal symptoms or don't know what to expect," Tucker says.

"Our website redesign aims to put those fears to rest and reassure people that they will receive safe, compassionate care in a serene, comfortable setting."

"For people who want to live a drug- or alcohol-free life, detox is just the beginning of the journey. We want to make it easy for them to take that first step."

