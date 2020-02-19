|
19.02.2020 21:40:00
Coast to Coast Motors Offers an Application for its Customers to Download
OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coast to Coast Motors has dealership locations across the states of Texas and Oklahoma. Although the locations are spread across two states, there is one item that ties them all together. It is the Coast to Coast Motor application. Now available to download on smartphone devices, the Coast to Coast Motors application allows customers to see the dealership's various locations, make a payment, see the inventory, request roadside assistance, access insurance information and claim rewards.
The dealership with locations across Texas and Oklahoma has earned the trust of its customers over the years by offering a variety of make and models in its inventory as well as by being a buy here pay here dealership. Popular makes of vehicles that can be found in the inventory at Coast to Coast Motors includes but is not limited to Toyota, Chevrolet, Ford, Jeep along with many more.
Finally, Coast to Coast Motors is a buy here pay here dealership. This means that the dealership offers financing options right to its customers. This is beneficial for individuals that have bad credit or no credit. Even if a person has previously been turned down by a bank or lending institution, there is another option for financing a used vehicle.
Interested parties that would like to learn more about the Coast to Coast Motors application that is now available for download can visit the dealership's website at
https://www.ctcautogroup.com/. If a customer has more questions, the dealership can be reached by phone at 888-418-8517. Finally, individuals that wish to personally speak with someone can visit one of the dealership's locations in Houston, Conroe, Enid, Oklahoma City or Tulsa.
SOURCE Coast to Coast Motors
