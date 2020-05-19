19.05.2020 20:15:00

Coast to Coast Motors Offers a Special to First Responders as a Thank You

HOUSTON, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the coronavirus has swept across the country, businesses have been forced to adjust. Many have been able to allow employees to work from home while some had to shut down altogether. While many workplaces were able to adjust to allow employees to work safely, there were some workers who still had to go into work every day despite it being dangerous. These people are First Responders. The individuals who go towards various situations that many people run from are brave and deserve to be recognized.

As a result, Coast to Coast Motors wanted to say thank you to these individuals for all the work they have done, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. The dealership decided to offer these individuals $500 towards their next vehicle.

Coast to Coast Motors has a variety of vehicles available in its showroom. With vehicles that range from SUVs to sedans to minivans, there is certainly a used vehicle that will fit the needs of the customer. The vehicles that are in the dealership's showroom have been through a rigorous multi-point inspection before going into the showroom. This way, customers can know and trust that the vehicle they are driving off in will not break down the moment it is driven off of the dealership's lot.

First Responders who would like to learn more about the special offer happening now at Coast to Coast Motors can visit the dealership's website https://ctcautogroup.com/ to view its current inventory. The dealership can be reached by phone at 888-818-3886 for further inquiries about a vehicle. Finally, Coast to Coast Motors has three Oklahoma locations, Enid, Oklahoma City and Tulsa in addition to its facility in Houston.

 

SOURCE Coast to Coast Motors

