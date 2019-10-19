+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
19.10.2019 01:15:00

Coast to Coast Motors Hosts A Fun Family-Friendly Event

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The seventh annual Trunk or Treat event hosted by Coast to Coast Motors is set to take place on October 30. This event is family-friendly, and there will be many games, prizes and of course candy. Individuals wishing to attend the event can begin arriving at 5 pm. It goes until 7 pm.

While customers are at Coast to Coast Motors, do not forget to walk around the lot and check out the dealership's current inventory. There are new vehicles arriving on the lot daily. Many of the new arrivals are highlighted on its Facebook page. Interested parties should make sure to "like" the dealership's page to stay up to date.

If a potential customer were to find a vehicle that he or she loved but could not afford, they should not shy away from the dealership. This is because Coast to Coast Motors is a buy here pay here car dealership. If a person has bad credit or no credit and therefore has been turned down by the bank and lending institution, that customer still has an option. Buy here pay here dealerships, such as Coast to Coast Motors, offers financing options to customers in tough credit situations. The dealership realizes that sometimes life happens and that a credit score does not tell the entire picture of an individual's creditworthiness.

Interested parties that would like to attend the seventh annual Trunk or Treat event should go to the Coast to Coast Motors dealership located at 4816 South Shields Blvd. in Oklahoma City. Others that are interested in learning more about the inventory at Coast to Coast Motors can visit https://www.ctcautogroup.com/. Otherwise, stop into any of the ten locations across Oklahoma and Texas. There are locations in Houston, Conroe, Texas, Arlington, Texas, Tulsa, Oklahoma, Enid, and Oklahoma City.

 

SOURCE Coast to Coast Motors

