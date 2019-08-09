09.08.2019 22:10:00

Coalition of Regional Academic Health Organizations Wins Bid for Hahnemann Residency Program

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Six mission-driven, nonprofit academic health organizations across Greater Philadelphia and the Delaware Valley won a collective bid for the physician residency program at Hahnemann University Hospital.

The move ensures access to patient care services—especially for the underserved—and stabilizes the education of hundreds of residents who will be the region's healthcare providers of the future.

The bid also unites the majority of institutions—Christiana Care Health System, Cooper University Health Care, Einstein Healthcare Network, Jefferson Health, Main Line Health and Temple Health—that are absorbing the patients, residents and employees displaced by the Hahnemann closure with a shared vision of doing what's right for the community.

The U.S. Bankruptcy Court will review the bid during a hearing scheduled for Aug. 19. Closing of the transaction is dependent upon certain regulatory approvals. Should the court approve, the transaction will provide vital medical malpractice insurance for displaced residents, which will protect them from personal liability.

The coalition has been working tirelessly since last month to assist in what's been called a medical crisis for the Philadelphia region by:

  • Offering positions to 384 of approximately 570 orphaned residents;
  • Holding job fairs for nurses, physicians and other allied health professionals;
  • Expediting credentialing processes for displaced physicians and other care providers, and
  • Increasing staffing across sites of care to ensure safe and effective care delivery.

Furthermore, the coalition is open to discussions with a partner to discuss ways of providing care at Hahnemann or St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, which are owned by parent company Philadelphia Academic Health System. The coalition also looks forward to the collaborative and strong relationship it has with Drexel University.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coalition-of-regional-academic-health-organizations-wins-bid-for-hahnemann-residency-program-300899591.html

SOURCE Jefferson Health

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:52
Gold in Euro nähert sich seinem Rekordhoch
11:53
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Société Générale SA, BNP Paribas, ING
10:25
Vontobel: Fintechs weiterhin im Vormarsch
09:21
SMI zurück in der Spur
06:07
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Rettung in letzter Sekunde / Novartis – Wird daraus vielleicht sogar mehr?
08.08.19
Überschrift: IPO Ultima Capital und Marktupdate
05.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.08.19
Schroders: Der Wendepunkt für erneuerbare Energien betrifft auch Anleger
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Überschrift: IPO Ultima Capital und Marktupdate

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum ist die Nachfrage nach Gold in diesem Jahr so stark gewachsen
Kraft Heinz-Aktie nach Zahlen auf Rekordtief - Management skeptisch
Zurich-Aktie mit starkem Kursplus: Zurich wird nach gutem Halbjahr optimistischer
In diesen Bereichen kann sich der Tesla Model 3 gegen BMW und AUDI durchsetzen
Bitcoin könnte laut Experte noch diese Woche über 15'000 Dollar steigen
Weshalb der Euro wieder unter 1,09 Franken fällt - auch Greenback rückläufig
SMI schliesst mit kräftigen Zuwächsen -- DAX letztlich deutlich fester -- Wall Street stark -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende freundlich
NEL-Aktie mit beachtlicher Performance: Wie geht es weiter?
Uber-Aktie bricht ein: Uber verfehlt Schätzungen der Analysten
Merz: Bundesregierung Schuld an möglicher CDU-Wahlniederlage im Osten

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht knapp behauptet ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schwächer -- DAX mit Verlusten -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Für die US-Indizes geht es vor dem Wochenende bergab. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt waren geringe Pluszeichen auszumachen. In Frankfurt standen die Vorzeichen auf Rot. In Asien wiesen die Börsen unterschiedliche Tendenzen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB