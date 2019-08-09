09.08.2019 16:09:00

Co-operators General Insurance Company Declares Quarterly Dividend on: Class E, Series C Preference Shares

GUELPH, ON, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of Co-operators General Insurance Company ("Co-operators General") today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.3125 per Non-Cumulative Redeemable Class E Preference Shares, Series C, payable September 30, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2019.

Co-operators General has designated the dividends referred to above as eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

With assets of more than $7.0 billion, Co-operators General is a leading Canadian multi-product insurance company. Co-operators General is part of The Co-operators Group Limited, a Canadian
co-operative. Through its group of companies, it offers home, auto, life, group, travel, commercial and farm insurance, as well as investment products. The Co-operators is ranked as #1 among Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada and lists among the Best Employers in Canada by Aon Hewitt.

Co-operators General Class E, Series C Preference Shares trade under ticker symbol CCS.PR.C on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).  Further information can be found at www.cooperators.ca.

Note to Editors: All figures in Canadian dollars.

SOURCE The Co-operators

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:52
Gold in Euro nähert sich seinem Rekordhoch
11:53
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Société Générale SA, BNP Paribas, ING
10:25
Vontobel: Fintechs weiterhin im Vormarsch
09:21
SMI zurück in der Spur
06:07
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Rettung in letzter Sekunde / Novartis – Wird daraus vielleicht sogar mehr?
08.08.19
Überschrift: IPO Ultima Capital und Marktupdate
05.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.08.19
Schroders: Der Wendepunkt für erneuerbare Energien betrifft auch Anleger
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Überschrift: IPO Ultima Capital und Marktupdate

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kraft Heinz-Aktie nach Zahlen auf Rekordtief - Management skeptisch
Zurich-Aktie mit starkem Kursplus: Zurich wird nach gutem Halbjahr optimistischer
In diesen Bereichen kann sich der Tesla Model 3 gegen BMW und AUDI durchsetzen
Bitcoin könnte laut Experte noch diese Woche über 15'000 Dollar steigen
SMI schliesst mit kräftigen Zuwächsen -- DAX letztlich deutlich fester -- Wall Street stark -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende freundlich
NEL-Aktie mit beachtlicher Performance: Wie geht es weiter?
Merz: Bundesregierung Schuld an möglicher CDU-Wahlniederlage im Osten
Uber-Aktie bricht ein: Uber verfehlt Schätzungen der Analysten
Grund zur Besorgnis? Bitcoin-Wal bewegt Bitcoins in Milliardenwert
Adecco-Aktie im Plus: Bei Adecco hält der Umsatzschwund an - Profitabilität besser als erwartet

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow gibt ab -- SMI fester -- DAX im Minus -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Für die US-Indizes geht es vor dem Wochenende bergab. Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt stehen die Vorzeichen auf Rot. In Asien wiesen die Börsen unterschiedliche Tendenzen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB