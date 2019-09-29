Co-founder of SnowPlus, Wang Sa Discusses E-Cigarette Industry

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- E-cigarette industry data shows that around 90% of electronic cigarettes are manufactured by China, while over 95% of exports are controlled by Chinese companies. Therefore, it is fair to say that China's e-cigarette industry has global pricing power.

Co-founder of the well-known Chinese brand, SnowPlus, Wang Sa indicated when responding to a media interview about how the Chinese e-cigarette industry is handlingthe current situation in the industry: "These types of difficulties arise when a company or industry progresses. It's not that surprising. It also tests the will of entrepreneurs".

"Our confidence in SnowPlus products comes first," she said. "SnowPlus products are of the highest quality in the entire industry, and also have the highest safety standards. This is reflected in the increase in our product variety, the speed in which they are released, and our sales numbers."

Since SnowPlus was launched in April 2019, product sales have maintained exponential growth, Recent data shows that sales in September increased by nearly 50% compared to August. After covering the majority of the first, second, and third tier cities in China, SnowPlus has launched its overseas campaign in August.

SnowPlus has the best standards in the industry in terms of the design of smoking devices, the structure of vaporizers and the textures of the surface coating. Furthermore, the materials and manufacturing process of the vaporization core exceed the Chinese national standards, which should be published at the end of the year.

Wang Sa also said that she has full confidence in the e-cigarette industry. "SnowPlus believes that reports about it from many media outlets are misleading, which say that e-cigarettes are harmful products, especially the '0 tar' products. Even a tobacco control expert from the National Health Commission said that the harm from 'second hand' smoke from e-cigarettes is less than regular cigarettes," she explained.

'2019 Report on the Global Tobacco Epidemic' published by the World Health Organization and the limitations of evidence shows that: compared to traditional cigarettes, e-cigarettes caused less harm, and that if a regular smoker was able to completely switch to a well-regulated e-cigarette, the toxicity they receive may be reduced, although harm is not completely avoided.

"Furthermore, judging from evidence that is currently available, the fatal case in the US was due to the victim using e-liquid that contained cannabis," Wang Sa said. "We believe that the truth will be revealed when the FDA releases its investigation results".

On Sept. 28, the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention released on its website that: The latest findings from the investigation into lung injuries associated with e-cigarette use, or vaping, suggest THC products played a role in the outbreak. Most of the people (77%) in this outbreak reported using THC-containing products, or both THC-containing products and nicotine-containing products, according to a report published today in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR).

Wang Sa also emphasized that she is very confident in the Chinese government's stance towards e-cigarettes. E-cigarettes were invented by the Chinese. Currently, China has 90% of the patents, over 90% of e-cigarettes are manufactured in China, and over 95% of e-cigarettes are exported from China. Behind the e-cigarette, there is an entire innovative industry chain that includes R&D, product, sales, human resources, etc. We strongly believe that, China, which is undergoing reformation and opening to the outside world, will continue to support and standardize this industry.

