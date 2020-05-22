Co-Founder of Script to Screen and CEO of Adcology to Host Webinar on Why 90% of Ad Creative Fails

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the latest in a series of webinars hosted by integrated direct response agency Script to Screen, its Co-Founder and Executive Creative Director Ken Kerry will join with Adcology CEO Greg Cynaumon, Ph.D. to discuss how to create ad copy grounded in behavioral science to generate a return on investment.

The complimentary webinar will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://my.demio.com/ref/QCVpPU39Q5lEoo0w.

By tapping Cynaumon's doctorate in psychology, Adcology helps advertisers behaviorally profile their customers to find radio and podcast endorsers. Several of the top direct response companies who have leveraged Cynaumon's expertise to acquire new customers include Casper, Blink, LifeLock, 23andMe, GNC, Draft Kings, LegalZoom, Optima Tax Relief and Dollar Shave Club, among others.

This webinar will discuss the transition from radio and podcast to television using the same behavioral science methodology pairing customer profiles and custom creative.

The webinar will focus on:



Why ad copy makes a difference in direct response advertising

How radio or podcast advertising can be leveraged as a foundation to transition to television advertising

What psychological strategies make a difference in advertising

Kerry serves as Executive Producer and Executive Creative Director at Script to Screen, and his hands-on involvement ensures the highest production values are combined with solid Direct Response principles. He co-founded Script to Screen in 1986, along with his wife, Barbara.

"Have you ever wanted to pick a psychologist's brain to learn why certain advertising generates a response?" said Kerry. "This webinar will focus on that secret and the importance of audio platform advertising, influencers, and copywriting to your advertising response rate."

Cynaumon holds a doctorate and master's in psychology and has written multiple psychology and self-help books ranging from business psychology to dream analysis. He has also hosted an LA-radio talk show on advertising.

About Script to Screen

For more information about Script to Screen, visit http://www.scripttoscreen.com.

