22.05.2020 21:15:00

Co-Founder of Script to Screen and CEO of Adcology to Host Webinar on Why 90% of Ad Creative Fails

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the latest in a series of webinars hosted by integrated direct response agency Script to Screen, its Co-Founder and Executive Creative Director Ken Kerry will join with Adcology CEO Greg Cynaumon, Ph.D. to discuss how to create ad copy grounded in behavioral science to generate a return on investment.

The complimentary webinar will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://my.demio.com/ref/QCVpPU39Q5lEoo0w.

By tapping Cynaumon's doctorate in psychology, Adcology helps advertisers behaviorally profile their customers to find radio and podcast endorsers. Several of the top direct response companies who have leveraged Cynaumon's expertise to acquire new customers include Casper, Blink, LifeLock, 23andMe, GNC, Draft Kings, LegalZoom, Optima Tax Relief and Dollar Shave Club, among others.

This webinar will discuss the transition from radio and podcast to television using the same behavioral science methodology pairing customer profiles and custom creative.

The webinar will focus on:

  • Why ad copy makes a difference in direct response advertising
  • How radio or podcast advertising can be leveraged as a foundation to transition to television advertising
  • What psychological strategies make a difference in advertising

Kerry serves as Executive Producer and Executive Creative Director at Script to Screen, and his hands-on involvement ensures the highest production values are combined with solid Direct Response principles. He co-founded Script to Screen in 1986, along with his wife, Barbara.

"Have you ever wanted to pick a psychologist's brain to learn why certain advertising generates a response?" said Kerry. "This webinar will focus on that secret and the importance of audio platform advertising, influencers, and copywriting to your advertising response rate."

Cynaumon holds a doctorate and master's in psychology and has written multiple psychology and self-help books ranging from business psychology to dream analysis. He has also hosted an LA-radio talk show on advertising.

About Script to Screen
Established in 1986, Script to Screen is an industry-leading Integrated Direct Response Agency, delivering a single, end-to-end solution for direct-to-consumer sales, lead generation, web traffic and conversions, and retail lift. Specializing in a strategic combination of cost-effective customer acquisition and brand building, Script to Screen has successfully collaborated with entrepreneurs and big brands alike to expand revenue channels and build businesses. Clients such as Keurig, Bare Escentuals, Nugenix, Beachbody, Bose, Comcast, Conair, Esteé Lauder, Guthy-Renker, Wahl, LifeLock, L'Oréal, Nescafé, Nutrisystem, philosophy, Omaha Steaks, SharkNinja, Tria Beauty, AAA, Pfizer are among the major companies that have turned to Script to Screen for creative strategy, messaging and production in all channels both offline and online of their DRTV campaigns.

For more information about Script to Screen, visit http://www.scripttoscreen.com.

 

SOURCE Script to Screen

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 177.00
0.65 %
Lonza Grp 482.60
0.54 %
Swisscom 492.90
0.39 %
Zurich Insur Gr 285.90
0.32 %
SGS 2’201.00
0.00 %
Nestle 102.96
-1.87 %
UBS Group 9.51
-2.42 %
Swiss Life Hldg 315.70
-2.44 %
CS Group 7.98
-3.06 %
CieFinRichemont 52.16
-4.15 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:00
Die Rolle von Cushing: Ein Blick auf die Öl-Benchmark WTI - CME Group
10:13
Vontobel: derimail - Keine Barriere, dafür tiefer Bezugspreis
09:52
SMI vor schwachem Wochenausklang
06:47
Weekly Hits: Grossbritannien – Spannungsgeladene Insel / AMS, Logitech, Temenos – Hightech-Trio aus dem SMIM™
20.05.20
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
19.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Geberit AG, Schindler Holding AG, Georg Fischer AG
18.05.20
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:28
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
21.05.20
Schroders: Private debt can flourish in a crisis - because it can adapt
20.05.20
Schroders: Japan joins recession ranks
mehr
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SMI geht deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen wenig verändert -- DAX wenig verändert -- Asiens Märkte letztlich in Rot
Marktstratege rät zum Aktienkauf: Hohes Angst-Level weist auf Unterbewertung hin
Depot von Warren Buffett im 1. Quartal: Schafft es Apple erneut auf Platz 1?
SMI an Auffahrt geschlossen -- Dow schliesst leichter -- DAX letztlich klar im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich schwächer
Lufthansa-Aktie im Minus: Warten auf das Signal zur Teilverstaatlichung der Lufthansa
Credit Suisse & Co. greifen nach Vermögen von Luckin-Coffee-Chef
Roche sieht Sicherheit von Satralizumab durch Langzeitdaten bestätigt - Aktie gibt ab
Trump erwägt G7-Gipfel doch als reales Treffen
easyJet nimmt im Juni wieder Flüge auf - Aktie legt zu
AstraZeneca-Aktie auf Rekordhoch: AstraZeneca will 1 Milliarde COVID-19-Impfstoffdosen herstellen - USA zahlen 1,2 Milliarden Dollar

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen wenig verändert -- DAX wenig verändert -- Asiens Märkte letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt beendete den Freitagshandel mit kräftigen Verlusten, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts tendierte. Die US-Anleger bleiben in Deckung. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Freitag Abschläge verzeichnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB