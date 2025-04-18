CNOVA N.V. publishes 2024 annual financial report and Information regarding the delisting

CNOVA N.V.

Publishes 2024 annual financial report

Information regarding the delisting

AMSTERDAM – April 18 2025, 08:15 CEST Cnova N.V. (Euronext Paris: CNV; ISIN: NL0010949392) ("Cnova” or the "Company”) has published its annual financial report for the year ended December 31, 2024 (the "report”). The report was filed with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten) and is available on the Company’s website, www.cnova.com.

On April 17, 2025, Euronext Paris informed the Company that it approved its request for the delisting of the Cnova shares with an effective date as of the completion of the mandatory buy-out (scheduled for June 20, 2025).

About Cnova N.V.

Cnova N.V., the French ecommerce leader, serves 6.9 million active customers via its state-of-the-art website, Cdiscount. Cnova N.V.’s product offering provides its B2C clients with a wide variety of very competitively priced goods, fast and customer-convenient delivery options, practical and innovative payment solutions as well as travel and entertainment services. Cnova N.V. also serves B2B clients internationally through Octopia (Marketplace-as-a-Service solutions), Cdiscount Advertising (advertising services for sellers and brands) and C-Logistics (end-to-end logistic ecommerce solution). Cnova N.V. is part of Casino group, a global diversified retailer. Cnova N.V.'s news releases are available at www.cnova.com. Information available on, or accessible through, the sites referenced above is not part of this press release.

This press release contains regulated information (gereglementeerde informatie) within the meaning of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht) which must be made publicly available pursuant to Dutch and French law. This press release is intended for information purposes only.

