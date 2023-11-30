Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'854 0.5%  SPI 14'236 0.4%  Dow 35'817 1.1%  DAX 16'215 0.3%  Euro 0.9535 -0.5%  EStoxx50 4'382 0.3%  Gold 2'037 -0.4%  Bitcoin 33'080 0.1%  Dollar 0.8752 0.2%  Öl 82.9 -0.1% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Julius Bär10248496Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Bayer10367293DocMorris4261528Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405Tesla11448018
Top News
Microsoft-Aktie gibt nach: Microsoft investiert Milliardenbetrag in KI-Datenzentren in Grossbritannien
Johnson & Johnson-Aktie gewinnt dennoch: J&J passt Ziele wegen Übernahme von Medizintechnikanbieter Laminar an
Ford-Aktie leichter: Jahresprognose nach unten konkretisiert
Salesforce mit Gewinnsprung - Salesforce-Aktie mit kräftigen Gewinnen
November 2023: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Suche...

Cnova Aktie [Valor: 24715610 / ISIN: NL0010949392]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.11.2023 20:26:37

Cnova N.V. Change to the Board of Directors

finanzen.net zero Cnova-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Cnova
1.45 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

CNOVA N.V.
Change to the Board of Directors

AMSTERDAM – November 30 2023, 20:00 CET Cnova N.V. (Euronext Paris: CNV; ISIN: NL0010949392) ("Cnova” or the "Company”) today announces a change to its Board of Directors.

Following the completion of the transaction pursuant to which Casino-Guichard-Perrachon S.A. acquired CBD Luxembourg Holding from GPA (Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição) which increased Casino's stake in Cnova, directly and through wholly-owned subsidiaries, to 98.8%, Messrs. Eleazar de Carvalho, Vice-Chairman and non-executive director of the Company, Guillaume Michaloux, non-executive director of the Company and Christophe Hidalgo, non-executive director of the Company, have resigned their directorships as per the date hereof.

The Company’s Board of Directors and management are most grateful to Messrs. De Carvalho, Michaloux and Hidalgo for their dedication and valuable contribution to the Company.

***

About Cnova N.V.

Cnova N.V., the French ecommerce leader, serves 7.8 million active customers via its state-of-the-art website, Cdiscount. Cnova N.V.’s product offering provides its B2C clients with a wide variety of very competitively priced goods, fast and customer-convenient delivery options, practical and innovative payment solutions as well as travel, entertainment and domestic energy services. Cnova N.V. also serves B2B clients internationally through Octopia (Marketplace-as-a-Service solutions), Cdiscount Advertising (advertising services for sellers and brands) and C-Logistics (end-to-end logistic ecommerce solution). Cnova N.V. is part of Casino group, a global diversified retailer. Cnova N.V.'s news releases are available at www.cnova.com. Information available on, or accessible through, the sites referenced above is not part of this press release.

This press release contains regulated information (gereglementeerde informatie) within the meaning of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht) which must be made publicly available pursuant to Dutch and French law. This press release is intended for information purposes only.

***

Cnova Investor Relations Contact:
investor@cnovagroup.com
Tel : +33 6 79 74 30 94 		Media contact:
directiondelacommunication@cdiscount.com
Tel: +33 6 18 33 17 86
cdiscount@vae-solis.com
Tel : +33 6 17 76 79 71

 

 

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Cnova N.V.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – US Hotelketten | BX Swiss TV
In unserem neuen zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit @TimSchaeferMedia , Finanzredakteur und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
In unserer heutigen Ausgabe spricht @TimSchaeferMedia mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über verschiedene grosse amerikanische Hotelgruppen.
Ausserdem sprechen die beiden über Aktien, welche sich auf der Watchlist von Tim Schäfer befinden.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – US Hotelketten | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

18:01 BNP Paribas - Pharma: Wachstumsmarkt mit grossen Fortschritten
15:43 Volatilität: Risiko als Anlagechance
14:53 Julius Bär: 10.75% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Partners Group Holding AG
10:04 Marktüberblick: Technologiewerte gesucht
09:45 UBS KeyInvest: Luftfahrt – Ordentlich aufgestellt/Amazon.com – Big Business
09:00 Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – US Hotelketten | BX Swiss TV
29.11.23 Bitcoin Kurs klettert gen 39.000 Dollar – die Gründe und Aussichten
28.11.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
22.11.23 27. November 2023 bei Splint Invest: Andy Warhol, Dollar Sign (1982) - 152% Wertsteigerung in den letzten 5 Jahren.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'285.72 19.37 SSQMDU
Short 11'520.30 13.56 IQSSMU
Short 11'929.44 8.96 CRSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'854.32 30.11.2023 17:30:01
Long 10'395.48 19.54 SSOMSU
Long 10'147.27 13.56 COSSMU
Long 9'735.49 8.96 SSGM7U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Richemont-Aktie gewinnt: Richemont kommentiert Bericht über mögliches Going Private von Farfetch
ABB-Aktie profitiert: ABB schraubt die langfristigen Wachstumsprognosen hoch - Steigende Dividende geplant
UBS-Aktie nach der CS-Übernahme: Darum ist die Grossbank laut UBS-Chef Sergio Ermotti nicht "too big to fail"
"The Big Short"-Investor macht Tabula rasa: So hat Michael Burry im 3. Quartal 2023 investiert
ams-OSRAM-Aktie unter Druck: ams-OSRAM-CEO will finanzielle Basis für langfristigen Erfolg legen
UBS Aktie News: UBS steigt am Donnerstagnachmittag
Fundstrat-Experte prognostiziert neues Allzeithoch bei Gold: Goldpreis könnte bis auf 2'500 US-Dollar steigen
Vermögensverwalter von Börsenprofi Ken Fischer: Die zehn grössten US-Aktienbeteiligungen von Fisher Asset Management im dritten Quartal
SIGNA-Aktie: Insolvenzantrag von SIGNA Holding beim Handelsgericht Wien eingereicht
Kurs-Erosion bei der Nestlé-Aktie: Darum raten Analysten trotzdem zum Einstieg

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit