Cnova N.V. Change to the Board of Directors

Change to the Board of Directors

AMSTERDAM – November 30 2023, 20:00 CET Cnova N.V. (Euronext Paris: CNV; ISIN: NL0010949392) ("Cnova” or the "Company”) today announces a change to its Board of Directors.

Following the completion of the transaction pursuant to which Casino-Guichard-Perrachon S.A. acquired CBD Luxembourg Holding from GPA (Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição) which increased Casino's stake in Cnova, directly and through wholly-owned subsidiaries, to 98.8%, Messrs. Eleazar de Carvalho, Vice-Chairman and non-executive director of the Company, Guillaume Michaloux, non-executive director of the Company and Christophe Hidalgo, non-executive director of the Company, have resigned their directorships as per the date hereof.

The Company’s Board of Directors and management are most grateful to Messrs. De Carvalho, Michaloux and Hidalgo for their dedication and valuable contribution to the Company.

About Cnova N.V.

Cnova N.V., the French ecommerce leader, serves 7.8 million active customers via its state-of-the-art website, Cdiscount. Cnova N.V.’s product offering provides its B2C clients with a wide variety of very competitively priced goods, fast and customer-convenient delivery options, practical and innovative payment solutions as well as travel, entertainment and domestic energy services. Cnova N.V. also serves B2B clients internationally through Octopia (Marketplace-as-a-Service solutions), Cdiscount Advertising (advertising services for sellers and brands) and C-Logistics (end-to-end logistic ecommerce solution). Cnova N.V. is part of Casino group, a global diversified retailer. Cnova N.V.'s news releases are available at www.cnova.com. Information available on, or accessible through, the sites referenced above is not part of this press release.

This press release contains regulated information (gereglementeerde informatie) within the meaning of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht) which must be made publicly available pursuant to Dutch and French law. This press release is intended for information purposes only.

