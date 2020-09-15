15.09.2020 11:52:00

CNOOC Limited Announces the First Offshore Wind Power Project Connects to Grid

HONG KONG, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CNOOC Limited (the "Company", SEHK: 00883, NYSE: CEO, TSX: CNU) announced today that the first offshore wind power project has connected to the grid and begun to generate power.

The offshore wind power project is located in the sea area nearby Jiangsu Province. The central location of wind farm is about 39 kilometers away from the coast, with a water depth of 12 meters. With a total installed capacity of 300 MW, the project is planned to be equipped with 67 wind turbines. To date, the first batch of wind turbines has connected to grid. The project is scheduled to fully come into on-grid production by the end of 2020, with its annual on-grid power generation expected to reach approximately 860 million kWh. It is estimated to save 279,000 tons of standard coal equivalent, and reduce CO2 emissions by 571,000 tons per year, comparing with conventional coal-fired thermal power plant with the same generating capacity.

The grid-connected of first offshore wind power project indicates that the Company's steady progress in promoting energy transformation and implementing its green and low-carbon strategy. It will also provide a clean energy supply for the green development of the Yangtze River Delta Region.

CNOOC Limited holds 47% interest of the jointly developed offshore wind power project in Jiangsu Province.

Notes to Editors:

More information about the Company is available at http://www.cnoocltd.com.

*** *** *** ***

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding expected future events, business prospectus or financial results. The words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors the Company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will meet the expectations and predictions of the Company depends on a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause the actual results, performance and financial condition to differ materially from the Company's expectations, including but not limited to those associated with fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas prices, macro-political and economic factors, changes in the tax and fiscal regimes of the host countries in which we operate, the highly competitive nature of the oil and natural gas industry, the exploration and development activities, mergers, acquisitions and divestments activities, environmental responsibility and compliance requirements, foreign operations and cyber system attacks. For a description of these and other risks and uncertainties, please see the documents the Company files from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 20-F filed in April of the latest fiscal year.

Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. The Company cannot assure that the results or developments anticipated will be realised or, even if substantially realised, that they will have the expected effect on the Company, its business or operations.

*** *** *** ***

For further enquiries, please contact:

Ms. Jing Liu
Manager, Media & Public Relations
CNOOC Limited
Tel: +86-10-8452-3404
Fax: +86-10-8452-1441
E-mail: mr@cnooc.com.cn

Ms. Ada Leung 
Hill+Knowlton Strategies Asia
Tel: +852-2894-6225
Fax: +852-2576-1990
E-mail: CNOOC@hkstrategies.com

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200911/2914374-1LOGO

SOURCE CNOOC Limited

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Roche Hldg G 337.45
2.26 %
Alcon 52.18
1.64 %
SGS 2’428.00
1.42 %
Novartis 82.85
1.16 %
ABB 24.03
1.05 %
Swisscom 494.60
0.02 %
Swiss Life Hldg 374.30
-0.48 %
Swiss Re 75.32
-0.53 %
UBS Group 11.27
-1.44 %
CS Group 10.06
-1.95 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10:12
Vontobel: derimail - Daimler - Transformation in der Krise
08:55
SMI lässt es zum Wochenstart ruhig angehen
06:24
Daily Markets: S&P500 – 10er-EMA entscheidend / Novartis – Hält der 200er-EMA?
14.09.20
Sector Rotation in Equities
11.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 7.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Allianz, AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
10.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc
09.09.20
Krypto Update: Was ist anders bei 21Shares | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.09.20
Schroders: Sechs Gründe, die für eine beschleunigte Automatisierung sprechen
02.09.20
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
mehr
Krypto Update: Was ist anders bei 21Shares | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Weber und Rohner planen anscheinend Fusion von UBS und Credit Suisse - Aktien ziehen an
Siegfried-Aktie zieht deutlich an: Siegfried wird Impfstoff von Biontech und Pfizer abfüllen
Warren Buffett bereits investiert: Alles Wichtige zum Börsengang von Snowflake
Goldpreis: Nach der EZB-Sitzung ist vor der Fed-Sitzung
Ölgigiant BP: Zeitalter steigender Ölnachfrage ist vorbei - BP-Aktie leichter
Deshalb legt der Euro zum US-Dollar zu - wenig Bewegung zum Franken
Nestlé-Aktie wechselt ins Minus: Übernahmeangebot für US-Firma Aimmune läuft bis am 9. Oktober
Deal mit Softbank: NVIDIA greift nach Chip-Designer ARM - NVIDIA-Aktie legt zu
Google will bis 2030 komplett auf CO2-freie Energie wechseln - Alphabet-Aktie profitiert
Milliarden-Vergleich: Daimler legt Diesel-Verfahren in USA bei - Aktie fällt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI fester -- DAX volatil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legt am Dienstag deutlich zu, wogegen es dem deutschen DAX schwerfällt sich für eine Richtung zu entscheiden. Auch Asiens Indizes fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB