CNOOC Limited Announces Appointment of Executive Director and Change of President

HONG KONG, March 20, 2020 /CNW/ -- CNOOC Limited (the "Company", SEHK: 00883, NYSE: CEO, TSX: CNU) today announced appointment of Executive Director and change of President. Mr. Hu Guangjie has been appointed as an Executive Director and the President of the Company. Mr. Xu Keqiang has resigned as the President of the Company, and he remains as an Executive Director and the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. The aforementioned changes take effect from March 20, 2020.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to offer Mr. Hu its sincere congratulations on his appointment as an Executive Director and the President of the Company, as well as express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Xu for his contribution and services as the President of the Company.

Mr. Hu Guangjie

Born in 1973, Mr. Hu is a professor-level senior engineer. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Petroleum Engineering (Reservoir Engineering) from Chengdu University of Technology and a Master's degree in Oil and Gas Field Development Engineering from ChinaUniversity of Petroleum (Huadong). He served in a number of positions in China Petrochemical Corporation ("Sinopec Group"), including Vice Manager of Northwest Oil Field Company, a subsidiary of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation ("Sinopec Corp."), Vice General Manager of Northwest Oil Field Company, Executive Vice Director General of Northwest Petroleum Bureau, Executive Vice General Manager of Northwest Oil Field Company, Director General of Northwest Petroleum Bureau, General Manager of Northwest Oil Field Company, General Manager of Northwest Petroleum Bureau Co., Ltd., Executive Vice Director of Oilfield Exploration & Production Department of Sinopec Corp., Director of Oilfield Exploration & Production Department, General Manager of Oilfield Exploration & Production Department. In March 2020, Mr. Hu was appointed as Vice President of CNOOC. Mr. Hu has been appointed as an Executive Director and the President of the Company with effect from March 20, 2020.

