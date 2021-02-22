SMI 10’720 0.0%  SPI 13’404 0.1%  Dow 31’494 0.0%  DAX 13’993 0.8%  Euro 1.0863 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’713 0.9%  Gold 1’784 0.5%  Bitcoin 49’783 7.4%  Dollar 0.8966 0.0%  Öl 62.8 -1.2% 
22.02.2021 05:04:00

CNOOC Limited Announces a Large-sized Oil and Gas Discovery of Bozhong 13-2 in Bohai

HONG KONG, Feb. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNOOC Limited (the "Company", SEHK: 00883, NYSE: CEO, TSX: CNU) announced today that the Company made a large-sized oil and gas discovery Bozhong 13-2 in Bohai Bay.

CNOOC Logo (PRNewsfoto/中國海洋石油有限公司)

The Bozhong 13-2 structure is located in the south-western Ring of Bozhong Sag in the Bohai Bay with an average water depth of about 23.2 meters. The discovery well BZ13-2-2 was drilled and completed at a depth of 5,223 meters, and encountered oil pay zones with a total thickness of approximately 346 meters. The well was tested to produce an average of approximately 1,980 barrels of crude oil and 5.25 million cubic feet of natural gas per day.

Mr. Zhou Xinhuai, General Manager of Exploration Department of the Company said, "The successful exploration of Bozhong 13-2 structure is another remarkable exploration achievement for the Company to continuously enhancing its efforts in oil and gas exploration and production in offshore China. After obtaining Bozhong 19-6 large-sized condensate gas field, the Company has made significant breakthrough in the exploration of another type of buried hill in Bohai, which not only has important promotion value, but also demonstrates promising exploration prospect in Bohai."

Notes to Editors:

More information about the Company is available at http://www.cnoocltd.com

*** *** *** ***

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding expected future events, business prospectus or financial results. The words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors the Company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will meet the expectations and predictions of the Company depends on a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause the actual results, performance and financial condition to differ materially from the Company's expectations, including but not limited to those associated with fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas prices, macro-political and economic factors, changes in the tax and fiscal regimes of the host countries in which we operate, the highly competitive nature of the oil and natural gas industry, the exploration and development activities, mergers, acquisitions and divestments activities, environmental responsibility and compliance requirements, foreign operations and cyber system attacks. For a description of these and other risks and uncertainties, please see the documents the Company files from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 20-F filed in April of the latest fiscal year.

Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. The Company cannot assure that the results or developments anticipated will be realised or, even if substantially realised, that they will have the expected effect on the Company, its business or operations.

*** *** *** ***

For further enquiries, please contact:

Ms. Jing Liu
Manager, Media & Public Relations
CNOOC Limited
Tel: +86-10-8452-3404
Fax: +86-10-8452-1441
E-mail: mr@cnooc.com.cn

Bunny Lee
Porda Havas International Finance Communications Group
Tel: +852 3150 6707
Fax: +852 3150 6728
E-mail: cnooc.hk@pordahavas.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cnooc-limited-announces-a-large-sized-oil-and-gas-discovery-of-bozhong-13-2-in-bohai-301232230.html

SOURCE CNOOC Limited

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top/Flop

ABB 27.08
2.50 %
CS Group 12.59
2.40 %
Swiss Life Hldg 443.70
2.00 %
CieFinRichemont 88.52
1.79 %
The Swatch Grp 267.80
1.63 %
SGS 2’705.00
-0.37 %
Novartis 79.25
-0.94 %
Nestle 98.21
-1.04 %
Lonza Grp 600.80
-1.09 %
Roche Hldg G 303.15
-1.13 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

19.02.21
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
19.02.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Daimler, Tesla
19.02.21
SMI gibt weiter nach
19.02.21
Wie helfen Versicherungen beim Vermögensaufbau? | BX Swiss TV
19.02.21
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Hält der 10er-EMA? / EUR/USD – Richtungswechsel?
18.02.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf ABB Ltd
mehr

Inside Fonds

19.02.21
Schroders: Monitoring - Indirekte Immobilienanlagen Schweiz 2021
19.02.21
Schroders: Wo in Europa gibt es Innovationen?
18.02.21
Schroders: Klimawandel und Renditen in den nächsten 30 Jahren
mehr

Versicherungen gehören zum Vermögensaufbau dazu! Warum, dass erklärt Christian Jetzer, CEO von JC Insurance Brokers GmbH / easyinsured.ch bei BX Swiss TV. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG erläutert Christian Jetzer warum neben Vermögensaufbau auch die Absicherung eine zentrale Rolle spielt.

Wie helfen Versicherungen beim Vermögensaufbau? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Chef Musk erscheinen Kurse für Bitcoin und Ethereum hoch
Warren Buffetts Depot-Nieten: Diese Investments des Börsenprofis waren 2020 die grössten Verlierer
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
GameStop-Saga: Mögliche langfristigen Auswirkungen der Rally auf die Aktienmärkte
Bitcoin-Höhenflug geht weiter - 60'000-Dollar-Marke im Visier
Zürcher Kantonalbank als Pionier: ZKB ermöglicht Blockchain-Fondstransaktionen über Landesgrenzen hinweg
Ethereum-Konkurrent Zilliqa geht Skalierungsproblem der Blockchain-Technologie an
Biontech-Vakzin könnte vor Infektionen schützen
Pfizer/BioNTech-Coronavirus-Impfstoff in Israel hochwirksam - -Vakzin könnte vor Infektionen schützen
Neuer Warren Buffett? - Zwölfjähriger aus Südkorea steigert seinen Depotwert um 43 Prozent

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen richtungslos -- SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt kann seine Gewinne nicht verteidigen. In Deutschland präsentierte sich der Freitagshandel mit Kursaufschlägen. Die US-Indizes folgen einer positiven Tendenz. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost waren zum Wochenende gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit