CNO Financial Group Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting To Be Held Via Live Webcast

CARMEL, Ind., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group (NYSE: CNO) is proactively implementing precautionary measures related to its annual meeting of shareholders being held at 8:00 a.m. (EDT) on Friday, May 8, 2020. As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the meeting will be held via a virtual, live webcast.

Holders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2020 will be able to participate in, vote, and submit questions during the virtual meeting.

To attend the virtual meeting, go to www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CNO2020 at least five minutes prior to the start of the meeting to log in.

For more information, visit CNO online at CNOinc.com.

